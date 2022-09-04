AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

said he feels at home in Buffalo because of how the people have been treating him, adding that his neighbor even called him when he accidentally left his garage door open. (Getzenberg) Miller on the team’s expectations for this season: “I’ve always said pressure is a privilege, but we’re all following Josh Allen’s lead.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had previously mentioned on his podcast that this could be the final year for QB Tua Tagovailoa to prove himself in Miami.

“You know, in the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round pick,” Hill said on his podcast. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s ‘kick rocks, man.’ They’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, just to show people what he’s got.”

Patriots

ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman is a big fan of Patriots QB Mac Jones. But like a lot of other people, he’s got some concerns about the Patriots’ plan on the offensive coaching staff, with HC Bill Belichick turning to an unofficial platoon of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge at offensive coordinator. If anyone besides Belichick was trying it, Aikman’s concern would be even greater.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do. I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL. He’s a lot like Tom [Brady] that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England,” Aikman said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I will say, and Bill knows this, I think offensive coordinator is the hardest job in football. I think it’s the most demanding job. They’re hard to find. There’s not a lot of great ones. There’s a lot of them that have titles, but there’s not a lot of great offensive minds. I had a chance to play for a couple of the best who have done it [Ernie Zampese, Norv Turner]. Man, when you get that play-caller, and they’re in sync with the quarterback, it’s like being in step with a dance partner. It’s the greatest feeling in the world. So I do think they’re going to miss Josh. Maybe they already do. But if anyone can overcome that, obviously it’s Bill. He’s the best to have ever done it.”

Reiss mentions Patriots RB Ty Montgomery is unlikely to play in Week 1 against the Dolphins. He adds RT Isaiah Wynn would seem to have more of a chance but he’s also missed significant practice time recently with an undisclosed injury.