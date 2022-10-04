AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills OC Ken Dorsey said the team is going to continue to integrate second-round RB James Cook, but added they’re not in a hurry to throw too much at him at once: “He’s a young guy who’s continuing to get his feet wet. I have a lot of faith in James. He’s got a lot of confidence in his ability…he’s in a position where we don’t have to throw too much on him right away.” (Sal Capaccio)
Dolphins
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is meeting with reps from the NFL and NFLPA as part of a joint investigation into his concussion check. The NFL has stated the findings of this investigation will be released to the public and it’s expected to conclude near the end of the week.
- The Dolphins worked out QB Ben DiNucci, QB Jake Fromm and QB Reid Sinnett. Miami signed Sinnett to the practice squad. (Pelissero)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes that while Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton is eligible to return from injured reserve this coming week, he’s expected to be out a few more weeks. He had a six to eight-week timeline for a broken clavicle.
- Patriots practice squad RB J.J. Taylor went down with a foot/ankle injury last week, per Reiss, and could be placed on the practice squad injured list.
- The Patriots worked out former Vikings LB Blake Lynch on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!