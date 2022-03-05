AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, J.C. Jackson

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott attempted to dispel rumors that there were issues between him and former OC Brian Daboll, who is moving on to become the new head coach for the Giants.

“We’ve won a lot of games, and through, that there are conversations that take place that they get hard, right? Not every conversation on good teams and thriving teams, like we’ve been, are going to be easy,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “But no I had no issue with Brian.”

Daboll also denied that there was any friction between the two when asked.

“Great four years at Buffalo with Sean, (General Manager) Brandon (Beane), and the support staff. The players,” Daboll said. “A very special place to me. Obviously, I grew up there, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that those guys gave me. Yeah, I loved my time in Buffalo and appreciated Brandon and being around all those people, and obviously, this was a head coaching opportunity, so it was something I’ve strived for the past 25 years.”

The Bills met with Arizona State OL Dohnovan West at the Combine. (Mark Gaughan)

at the Combine. (Mark Gaughan) The Bills announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal to hold a training camp at St. John Fisher College in 2022.

Dolphins

Marcel Louis-Jacques writes that it is his understanding that the Dolphins may have a larger concern about the receiver position over their offensive line.

According to Louis-Jacques, the 49ers blocked a Chargers’ interview request of Dolphins’ new HC Mike McDaniel while he was San Francisco’s run game coordinator.

while he was San Francisco’s run game coordinator. Louis-Jacques adds that Los Angeles wanted to hire McDaniel as their offensive coordinator with playcalling duties for 2021, but was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 49ers.

The Dolphins reportedly requested to speak with Sean Payton following his resignation, but the Saints blocked the interview. Payton said that he likely wouldn’t have been interested even if New Orleans granted Miami permission: “Oh… Probably not. Good time for a break. Looking forward to media.” (Jason Cole)

Patriots

Mike Giardi of NFL Media confirms that the Patriots are unlikely to franchise CB J.C. Jackson .

. According to Giardi, Jackson is looking for similar money to the $20 million per year Jalen Ramsey makes.

makes. Giardi mentions a tag-and-trade scenario if teams are able to get an agreement with Jackson on compensation in place.

Giardi adds that Jackson still likes the Patriots, but money is going to matter in this situation.