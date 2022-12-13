AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen revealed that his right elbow received a Platelet Rich Plasma injection in order to make an immediate return: “The doctor’s initial diagnosis wasn’t too optimistic about me playing the (next) few weeks. Anywhere from 2-4 weeks.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

Bills DC Leslie Frazier said they wanted to get rookie CB Kaiir Elam in the game, but felt CB Dane Jackson was performing well and wanted to keep things going how they were. (Alaina Getzenberg)

said they wanted to get rookie CB in the game, but felt CB was performing well and wanted to keep things going how they were. (Alaina Getzenberg) Frazier said they do want to start to incorporate Elam into the gameplan defensively: “But we do want to get [Elam] some snaps. And we’ll see where it goes this coming week. He’s been practicing well and continues to make an improvement, but Dane was doing a good job for us yesterday and so we let it stay to where it was.” (Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was asked about the weather being a factor in Monday’s game, saying: “I think it’s all in how you use it.”

“I think it’s kind of like playing in Miami. All right, it’s hot. We’re used to it being hot,” McDaniel said, via MiamiDolphins.com. “Does that mean we win every game? I mean, the course of the game can be influenced, but you still have to play in the same temperature and climate as the opposing team. Just one’s more used to it than the other. So I think that’s something that you have to be real and upfront that, ‘hey, it’s going to be cold,’ but it’s also something that no one cares about. The box score doesn’t read, ‘asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is. If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with elements and that comes with a mindset and just everyone’s going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don’t plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest.”

McDaniel said RB Jeff Wilson Jr. avoided a serious hip injury and is day-to-day: “More positive than worst-case scenario could have been…Crisis was averted.” (Cameron Wolfe)

avoided a serious hip injury and is day-to-day: “More positive than worst-case scenario could have been…Crisis was averted.” (Cameron Wolfe) McDaniel is not expecting CB Byron Jones to play this year: “At this stage in the season that would be an awesome addition, but I’m really not counting on it.” (Chris Perkins)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones was asked if he had any concerns about the way Matt Patricia called the game for the team against the Cardinals on Monday night.

“No. The biggest thing is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “Today, thought we all did a good job trying to play the next play, play the next series and Matt did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so that we can win. Sometimes, it might be this thing that people don’t know about, like the quick passes for whatever reason and that’s our game plan. We knew what we had to do to win and he called a great game and stayed calm. He’s a calm person, very stoic. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”

According to Ian Rapoport, t he NFL and NFLPA are reviewing Patriots DeVante Parker’s concussion from Monday night and his subsequent removal from the game. WR’s concussion from Monday night and his subsequent removal from the game.