AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Steelers

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia expects the Bills to look hard for a speedy, game-breaking player or prospect they can deploy out of the slot and the backfield.

Buscaglia noted GM Brandon Beane made it seem like slot WR Cole Beasley is probably back in 2022, but WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are pending free agents.

made it seem like slot WR is probably back in 2022, but WRs and are pending free agents. Another top need for the Bills, per Buscaglia, is cornerback, as Levi Wallace is a pending free agent and Tre’Davious White is coming off of a torn ACL.

is a pending free agent and is coming off of a torn ACL. Buscaglia thinks the Bills could cut DT Star Lotulelei to save some cap space, about $4 million, and use that to re-sign DT Harrison Phillips if his market doesn’t get too crazy.

to save some cap space, about $4 million, and use that to re-sign DT if his market doesn’t get too crazy. He also expects the Bills to bring in competition for P Matt Haack during training camp.

Dolphins

Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that the Dolphins want an offensive head coach, which would leave Cardinals DC Vance Joseph on the outside looking in. This leaves Bills OC Brian Daboll and 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as two candidates to watch.

Josh Boyer and have the new head coach gel with QB Tua Tagovailoa. Jeremy Fowler adds that the team also wants to keep DCand have the new head coach gel with QB

Steelers

Former Steelers DC Keith Butler said in a recent radio interview that he believes Teryl Austin will be promoted to his former position, adding that HC Mike Tomlin has been calling the defensive play, even when Dick LeBeau was the defensive coordinator in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin spoke with the media about the team’s need to improve against the run and to find coordinators who are dedicated to doing so.

“We didn’t play as well as we’d like to,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “We got to get better in that area. And you can talk about player availability or lack thereof if you seek comfort. I don’t, we don’t. All we have is what’s tape and our record. We need to be better. I’m not comfortable with what we did against the run. I don’t think any of us are comfortable or happy with what we did against a run. That needs to improve, that will improve and we’ll plot a course in which to do so. The job for all positional coaches, all coordinators, and myself is at the front of that line. If we’re not helping players develop day-to-day, what are we doing?”

Steelers worked out DB Money Hunter . (Field Yates)

. (Field Yates) Steelers worked out WR Jevon Cottoy. (Aaron Wilson)