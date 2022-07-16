AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Terron Armstead, Ravens

Bills TE Dawson Knox was recently asked what it was like to have QB Josh Allen throwing the ball to him.

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that,” Knox said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays. There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff-arm defensive ends to the ground. He’s jumping over linebackers and just trucking guys. It’s insane. We’re trying to tell him to slide more often, but with the way he runs the ball, it’s hard to tell him to go down when he can make crazy plays with his feet, too. But he’s another guy that everyone loves off the field as well. He’s a perfect leader for us, he’s not necessarily the rah-rah guy in the locker room, but the way he plays and the way he leads by example is second to none.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead believes that young offensive linemen must focus on working hard, playing consistently, and being unselfish in order to succeed in the NFL.

“Work, consistency, unselfishness, I would say, and that’s freestyling,” Armstead said, via DolphinsWire. “Call it the three attributes that you would need to see. You need to see work, consistency and unselfishness. The work got to be drilling that technique. It’s a technique-driven position. You gotta constantly drill that technique and never be content.”

Armstead reiterated that you must stay consistent at the professional level.

“Consistency, we’re in the business of results and performance. If you’re not performing, you’re not producing, they look elsewhere. So, we’re working that technique, and then you go out and you perform and [with] consistency and at a high level.”

As for playing unselfishly, Armstead thinks that players must practice at a high level and devote time to the team.

“Then, being unselfish. You make sure you’re doing everything you need to do to be your best self at practice and then again on Sunday. You’re being unselfish by sacrificing your time and energy, giving that, devoting that, to the team. Not playing for yourself. You’re playing within the scheme. If need to be there for the guard, I gotta be there for the guard.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that CB Marlon Humphrey returning from a torn pectoral to practice in May was a “big deal” for their defense.

“It’s a big deal,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I can sit up here and try to play it cool on that, but it wouldn’t be real.”