AFC Notes: Bills, Jakobi Meyers, Patriots, Ravens

Bills

Bills DB Micah Hyde said that first-round CB Kaiir Elam reminds him of Bills CB Tre’Davious White when he was a rookie.

“You can already tell he listens. He pays attention,” Hyde said, via Bills Wire. “You can tell as I’m saying stuff he’s taking mental notes. That’s how Tre’Davious was when he first got here. He was battling on the football field which is what Kaiir is doing, but also just learning from his mistakes and learning from the older guys.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott was quick not to shower Elam with praise too early, adding that he did go through growing pains that most rookies endure.

“He’s been going through the normal rookie growing pains. You have a good play, how do you follow it up with another good play? You have a bad play, how do you reset and come back with a good play? Some of it is mental as much as anything,” McDermott said.

Patriots

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers doesn’t have any doubts about wanting to remain with the franchise long-term.

“Definitely,” Meyers said, via Mass Live. “I mean, like, who wouldn’t?”

Meyers explained that he’s letting his agent handle the brunt of contractual negotiations while he focuses on his play on the field.

“So once I got here, I talked to my agent and I was just like, whatever you got to do,” Meyers said. “That’s why (my agent) gets paid the big bucks and I’m going to try to do what I do best. So, I kind of put it all on his plate, just trusting him, trusting the coaches, trusting the front office.”

Meyers added that he’s grown as a person during his time in New England and attributes his personal and professional development to the Patriots’ organization.

“I’ve learned more about being a man just from them,” Meyers said. “It’s just been great to be around those guys. A great city to be in. So, I’m happy here.”

Ravens

Ravens TE Nick Boyle is looking good after a 2020 knee injury, with HC Jim Harbaugh saying he is moving better and has even gotten leaner.

“He [Nick Boyle] does look like a new guy,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “You can see he’s way leaner. He’s really worked hard to become lean. He’s moving really well. Last year, he just wasn’t the same guy. I mean, that injury was a bad injury, and certainly, we all hoped he’d come back last year and be ready to go, but he just couldn’t do it, and then he did have a setback or two in there along the way. Now, it’s just all clicked, and he looks like Nick, but I would say, he looks a little faster and a little quicker than he did before.”