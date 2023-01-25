AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Raiders

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen and HC Sean McDermott spoke with the media about the plans for Allen’s injured right elbow now that his season has finally come to an end.

“I mean, there was a period, obviously, right after for a few weeks, where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn’t affect me all that much,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I’m used to throwing the ball. That’s just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn’t affect me too much.”

“I think more so when it first went down,” McDermott said on the injury. “And then, as each week went by, he grew more and more comfortable, as he said. And I think his play got a little bit more, at times, in a rhythm and he was able to cut it loose a little bit more with less soreness after the fact. But overall, and that was part of my concern yesterday towards the end of the game was, we’re never just going to turn in the keys and say that’s it, especially in a game like that, but I wanted to make sure he didn’t take any more hits down the stretch there at the end of the game.”

Jets

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is an impending free agent this offseason. The runningback wrote a cryptic message on Twitter: “It gotta make sense for me.”

if he truly becomes available but notes that would be more expensive, both in terms of salary and draft pick compensation, than the other options. Raiders defensive assistant Matt Edwards will participate as the defensive line coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.