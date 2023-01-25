AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Raiders

Bills
Bills QB Josh Allen and HC Sean McDermott spoke with the media about the plans for Allen’s injured right elbow now that his season has finally come to an end.
“I mean, there was a period, obviously, right after for a few weeks, where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn’t affect me all that much,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I’m used to throwing the ball. That’s just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn’t affect me too much.”
“I think more so when it first went down,” McDermott said on the injury. “And then, as each week went by, he grew more and more comfortable, as he said. And I think his play got a little bit more, at times, in a rhythm and he was able to cut it loose a little bit more with less soreness after the fact. But overall, and that was part of my concern yesterday towards the end of the game was, we’re never just going to turn in the keys and say that’s it, especially in a game like that, but I wanted to make sure he didn’t take any more hits down the stretch there at the end of the game.”
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wouldn’t say there are any frontrunners for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job but there are a few candidates with connections to New York that make them interesting. He points out Jets HC Robert Saleh worked with former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and is close with Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak‘s father.
- Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo was the QB coach for the Jets in 2015 and 2016 and is still thought of highly by some in the organization, per Rosenblatt.
- Rosenblatt notes an extension for Jets DT Quinnen Williams is one of the team’s priorities this offseason, with Williams saying he won’t report to OTAs without a deal. He adds something in the $24-$26 million a year range probably makes sense. Rams DT Aaron Donald leads the way for interior defensive linemen at $31.6 million, then there’s a huge gap to No. 2 which is Giants DL Leonard Williams at $21 million a year.
- Rosenblatt expects the Jets to restructure DL John Franklin-Myers and to try and work out some kind of pay cut or restructure with LB C.J. Mosley, who will count $21.4 million against the cap in 2023.
- According to Rosenblatt, people in and around the Jets are operating as if WR Corey Davis will be released to save more than $10 million. He adds they could cut WR Braxton Berrios to save $5 million.
- While Rosenblatt acknowledges it would be tough for the Jets to cut or trade DE Carl Lawson, they might not be able to upgrade other parts of their roster without the $15.4 million in savings that move would create.
- Rosenblatt writes short of a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or Buccaneers QB Tom Brady wanting to play in New York, the Jets’ best option at quarterback in 2023 is a trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr. In that scenario, he doubts they bring back QB Mike White.
- He also thinks Jets LB Quincy Williams will prove to be too expensive to re-sign, while also being optimistic DL Solomon Thomas, G Nate Herbig, LB Kwon Alexander and C Connor McGovern will be back on affordable deals.
- Apart from quarterback, Rosenblatt expects the Jets to target offensive tackle and safety in free agency and the draft.
- Jets offensive assistant Pat Bastien will participate as the running backs coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Raiders
- Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is an impending free agent this offseason. The runningback wrote a cryptic message on Twitter: “It gotta make sense for me.”
- Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal writes Buccaneers QB Tom Brady remains the top choice for the Raiders in their plans for quarterback in 2023. They still think he can play and Bonsignore mentions he’d help get WR Davante Adams on board with their plans for the next two seasons.
- Bonsignore also lists 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as an option for the Raiders. He adds both Brady and Garoppolo would be viewed as guys who can help the team contend while they groom a young quarterback.
- Bonsignore says the Raiders would likely look into the possibility of trading for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers if he truly becomes available but notes that would be more expensive, both in terms of salary and draft pick compensation, than the other options.
- Raiders defensive assistant Matt Edwards will participate as the defensive line coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!