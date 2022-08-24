AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

PFF’s Doug Kyed cites a league source who tells him the Bills feel like TE Quintin Morris is one of their most improved players this season.

is one of their most improved players this season. If it comes down to it, Kyed adds he thinks the Bills could seriously consider keeping Morris ahead of TE O.J. Howard, who is a trade or cut candidate.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh told the media that he is still not ready to name first-round CB Ahmad Gardner as a Week 1 starter. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones isn’t concerned about throwing interceptions before the season begins, as he is confident that the team will work out their issues ahead of Week 1.

“Failure is putting a label on something that’s a process. We’re just trying to focus on the process, and not the result. Failure would be considered a result,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “We’re just trying to work through it all. We don’t need to overcomplicate it. It’s a simple game if you make it a simple game. We’re all trying to get there, which doesn’t happen overnight.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Bill Belichick replacing him with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge: “At the end of the day, Bill has a plan for everything he wants to do, and sometimes the plan has the foresight that the rest of us don’t.” (Chad Graff)