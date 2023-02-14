AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills interviewed Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni on Monday and that he will also interview with the Jets on Tuesday.
Jets
- Rich Cimini of ESPN mentioned that the Jets will need to clear cap space if they plan to bring in QB Aaron Rogers and can save around $40 million by restructuring linebacker C.J. Mosley and cutting wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Corey Davis, OT Duane Brown, and S Jordan Whitehead.
- Cimini adds that the team could then get up to $55 million with the release of DE Carl Lawson.
- When it comes to Davis, Cimini mentions that the team could attempt to trade him for a late-round pick, otherwise cutting him would make the most sense. The same would go for Berrios unless the two sides can come to an agreement on a pay cut.
- Cimini then adds that both Mosley and Lawson are likely to remain with the team, with Mosley staying on a reworked contract.
- As for 38-year-old Brown, Cimini believes he will be released and is likely to retire. Whitehead could be another release candidate as his salary cap hit does not line up with his production.
Patriots
- Chad Graff of The Athletic mentions that Patriots QB Mac Jones needs to begin improving next season under new OC Bill O’Brien or the team could wind up looking for a new quarterback.
- Graff also notes WR Tyquan Thornton will get opportunities to improve in his second season after his rookie year was marred by injury.
- As for S Jabrill Peppers, Graff believes he is a great fit in New England and could see an improved role next year after outplaying his one-year contract.
- Patriots RB Pierre Strong could see more carries after turning his 10 touches in 2022 into 100 yards and a touchdown, according to Graff.
- Graff adds G Cole Strange needs to be more consistent as a run blocker and improve as there were many games during his rookie season where he simply got overwhelmed.
