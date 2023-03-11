AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to Field Yates, Bills DT Tim Settle agreed to a renegotiated deal that reduces his cap charge by about $600,000 for the 2023 season.

According to Justin Melo, Purdue TE Payne Durham had formal interviews with the Broncos and Buccaneers at the Combine and will soon meet with the Bears, Bills, Cowboys, and Rams.

Jets GM Joe Douglas said they have “a lot of moving pieces” on the offensive line and hope to find stability at tackle.

“Yeah, we have a lot of moving pieces… so that’s definitely a position where we’d like to create some more stability and continuity,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Douglas thinks OT Mekhi Becton proved he could be a dominant player but injuries have held him back over the past few years.

“For any of you guys who were here in the 2020 season, you saw what a healthy Mekhi can do on the football field and how dominant a player that he was as a rookie, early in his rookie year,” Douglas said. “Unfortunately, the last few years have been frustrating from an injury standpoint, but I can tell you that Mekhi is in as good a place now as I’ve seen him in a long time.”

Patriots C David Andrews is on the other side of 30 and has battled some availability issues the past couple of seasons. However, the veteran has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“I still get that feeling in the pit of my stomach every Sunday morning when it’s game time. When that feeling goes, that will probably be time. I still think of the game 24/7 and it’s hard for me to turn it off,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Andrews added he’s energized by the changes on the offensive coaching staff, with new OC Bill O’Brien and new OL coach Adrian Klemm.

“I’m excited to get to work with Klemm. We’ve had a lot of changes in the O-line room — coaching, player-wise, however you want to look at it — and hopefully it’s something where you get there and it sticks and you build that foundation with him,” he said. “I’m excited to learn how he sees the game and the things he can do to help me improve my game and our game as an offensive line and an offensive team. Obviously, there’s no contact now, so when we get going in OTAs and training camp, we’ll get to see that.”