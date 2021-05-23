AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane thinks that the team made a splash in the draft and brought in players who can likely contribute right away.

“I think we’ve got guys who are going to be part of the equation in 2021,” Beane said, via Jay Skurski of BuffaloNews.com. “No guarantees. We’re all about competition. I think some of these moves are long-term, but there’s a lot that should have a short-term impact on the 2021 season.”

Beane also said that he would not simply hand a starting job to rookie defensive ends Gregory Rousseau or Carlos Basham, but they could both be part of the rotation with the chance to start.

“I’m not going to promise either one of them a starting job, but they’re going to have an opportunity to start,” Beane said of Rousseau and Basham. “Yeah, I expect them to be part of the game-day rotation of our crew.”

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne thought the Bills were gonna draft him: “I was thinking I was going 30 to the Bills.” (Ryan Talbot)

Jets

Offensive line scout and developer Duke Manyweather told The Matt Lombardo Show that Jets’ T Mekhi Becton has the potential to be a Hall of Famer when all is said and done.

“If you look at what Mekhi Becton brings, if that Jets offense turns around, if that team turns around, if he stays healthy, he could potentially be one of the best tackles to ever play the game.”

Patriots

Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston says there are whispers about Falcons’ WR Julio Jones wanting to join QB Cam Newton in New England if he is moved by Atlanta.

Holley also claims that Jones is of the opinion that Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan has lost a little arm strength when it comes to throwing the ball deep.

“You know who (Jones) really wants to play with? … He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said, via NBC Sports Boston. “That’s the other thing: He thinks (Falcons quarterback) Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”