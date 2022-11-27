AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

Josina Anderson reports that the Bills Von Miller seven to ten days to allow the swelling to go down in his knee, in order to get a better evaluation of the injury. will give DEseven to ten days to allow the swelling to go down in his knee, in order to get a better evaluation of the injury.

The Bills worked out several players recently including WR Kawaan Baker, WR John Brown, WR J.J. Nelson, and QB Jarrett Guarantano. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets OC Mike Lafleur said he shares some of the responsibility for QB Zach Wilson going to the bench. Only one of those two men has lost their job, however.

“I truly believe it starts with me and ends with me, so I’ve got to figure out a way to reset him, get him back to playing fundamentally sound football and, more importantly, just consistent football, because he’s done some really good things,” LaFleur said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “But I haven’t done a good enough job to get the consistency out of him. So that starts and ends with me.”

Patriots

The Patriots’ Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings was unfortunate but there was a bright side in the play of QB Mac Jones. He’s struggled for much of this season but against Minnesota, he set a new career-high of 382 passing yards.

“I think he played really well,” Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It was a loud environment, a hard place to play. But also a great place to play. I feel like he did a really good job commanding the huddle, commanding the offense.”

Reiss mentions Patriots RB Damien Harris (thigh) was on crutches in the locker room Thursday night, putting his availability for this Thursday against the Bills in doubt.

(thigh) was on crutches in the locker room Thursday night, putting his availability for this Thursday against the Bills in doubt. Meyers played just 16 snaps after dinging up his shoulder but doesn’t think he’ll miss much time: “Just landed in a weird position, had my arm trapped a little bit. I started to feel better throughout the game, so they gave me the green light to go back. I appreciate them for that. When anything threatens your job, you kind of go into a little bit of shock mode, but I have good teammates and coaches who rallied around me and kept me calm.”