AFC Notes: Bills, Jordan Poyer, Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Ravens

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer showed up to minicamp despite not having the contract he wants, with HC Sean McDermott praising him for appearing and teammate S Micah Hyde calling him irreplaceable.

“It’s important. He’s one of the leaders of our team,” McDermott said, via video conference. “It’s good to see his face in here, you know, on a personal level, and then just to get him around the team. I’m sure those guys are happy to see him, as well.”

“He’s a guy you can’t replace. I wouldn’t be the player I am without him and vice versa. We push each other. We have that underdog mentality,” Hyde added.

Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy believes that he is due for a breakout season, especially with the addition of QB Russell Wilson.

“I’m motivated myself, because I know the player I could be and the potential I have,” Jeudy said, via Broncos Wire. “Having Russell, it’s just going to make me a better player also. I’m just excited to see how this season goes.”

Ravens

Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt thinks S Tony Jefferson “hasn’t missed a step” in his return from a torn ACL.

“Tony [Jefferson II] hasn’t missed a step. Once he got back here and he was coming off the ACL [injury], he has no lingering effects from it. He looks like the Tony Jefferson that we signed whatever amount of years ago … What was that, 2017, or whatever it was? He’s still young and spry. I don’t believe – he might have just turned 30, I think. But, Tony brings a lot of energy and just like what you talk about, a lot of experience. He’s a leader, and he brings all the other guys together. [He] talks to anybody on the team, including the kicker. _(laughter)So, I’m really happy with Tony being here and we’ll see what happens going forward. But, I love having Tony around,” said Hewitt, via Ravens Wire.

With OT Ronnie Stanley working his way back from an ankle injury, HC John Harbaugh expressed confidence in OL Daniel Faalele and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

“That’s exactly the silver lining. We’ve got two veteran guys; we have a young guy in Daniel [Faalele], who has looked good. He’s a young kid, he’s a big man. I saw some of the stuff about you guys talking about [him] getting in shape, and yes, he’s working his way into kind of NFL-type-conditioning as a tackle. But that’s … Man, he’s almost … What is he? … I don’t know. I do know, but he’s up there, and it’s good weight. So, he’s going to learn how to play at this level, at this speed – I’m certain of it. And then Jaryd Jones-Smith is doing a really nice job. So, we’ve got five good tackles, I feel like, there, and with Ronnie [Stanley] in there,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.