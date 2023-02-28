AFC Notes: Bills, Leslie Frazier, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said the team had a “fantastic visit” with free agent QB Derek Carr : “He left a strong impression with everybody.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

said the team had a “fantastic visit” with free agent QB : “He left a strong impression with everybody.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Douglas on Carr: “High-level producer but really a phenomenal person. Very authentic, ultra-intelligent, very comfortable in his own skin, and highly competitive…We’re going to respect his process.” (Mike Garafolo)

Douglas also gave an update on extension talks with DT Quinnen Williams : “We’ve had several good discussions (with his agent) and we feel really good about where we’re at.” (Rosenblatt)

: “We’ve had several good discussions (with his agent) and we feel really good about where we’re at.” (Rosenblatt) When it comes to adding another quarterback, Douglas added: “We’ll be ready to pull the trigger when we have to.” (Rich Cimini)

Douglas revealed that he has had discussions with multiple general managers, including Brian Gutekunst of the Packers. (Cimini)

of the Packers. (Cimini) As for veteran OT Duane Brown , Douglas said that Brown hasn’t informed them of any decision to retire at this point. (Rosenblatt)

, Douglas said that Brown hasn’t informed them of any decision to retire at this point. (Rosenblatt) The team is also yet to make a decision on the fifth-year option for OT Mekhi Becton , according to Douglas. (Rosenblatt)

, according to Douglas. (Rosenblatt) Jets RB Breece Hall is “progressing great” in rehab according to Douglas, who said that the plan is for him to be ready for the regular season. (Kevin Patra)

Patriots

Daniel Jeremiah says Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski, Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon, Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White, and Iowa pass rusher Lukas Van Ness are candidates for the Patriots in the first round.

“I would give you (Georgia Tech’s) Keion White as one because of the versatility up front,” Jeremiah said. “He’s almost 6-5, 280 pounds and he can be an edge-setter, which they’ve always valued — the physicality to set the edge in the run game.”

Jeremiah also mentions that the team could go off the board for another offensive lineman such as Cody Mauch from North Dakota State.

“If you want to go to non-Power Five offensive linemen — that they hit on last year with Cole Strange — why not go back and go with Cody Mauch from North Dakota State,” Mauch said. “Again, versatility. Highly tough, highly intelligent Patriot-type guy.”

Despite needing outside cornerbacks, Chad Graff of The Athletic believes that CB Jalen Mills could wind up being a cap cut as he only appeared in ten games and didn’t play well when on the field.

could wind up being a cap cut as he only appeared in ten games and didn’t play well when on the field. Per Mike Kadlick, the Patriots are working out free agent WR Slade Bolden.