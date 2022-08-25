AFC Notes: Bills, Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen revealed what he has been working on this offseason during a recent media appearance.

“I think ball placement on some of our shorter throws, allowing our guys to catch and run,” Allen told Adam Schein on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Then secondly, eyes. Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let’s find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let’s work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. … Finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that.”

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach virus circulating through the locker room, which forced them to cancel their joint practice with the Eagles on Thursday.

According to Garafolo, some players believe they’ve encountered food poisoning rather than a virus. However, the team hasn’t been able to find a common thread linking the players’ meals.

Garafolo adds Miami is not concerned about missing Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LB Andrew Van Ginkel is suffering from “an unforeseen appendix issue” and they have excused him from practice. (Adam Beasley)

Regarding the Dolphins possibly looking to trade TE Mike Gesicki, McDaniel said the report about the tight end is misleading: “During training camp, during the offseason, GMs have work to do. When people use that loose verbiage… The report is misleading because there should probably be a lot of names on that report.” (Beasley)

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt estimates the Jets have about seven spots on the 53-man roster that are up for grabs and not already locked up. He lists 23 players as potentially in the mix for one of those spots.

Rosenblatt writes he doesn’t expect the Jets to outright cut WR Denzel Mims but a trade might make sense. Mims has worked to be able to contribute on special teams but that area of his game is a work in progress and he’s far down the depth chart.

but a trade might make sense. Mims has worked to be able to contribute on special teams but that area of his game is a work in progress and he’s far down the depth chart. Rosenblatt adds undrafted rookie WR Calvin Jackson has outplayed Mims for most of camp and would make the Jets’ decision tough if they tried to cut him and sneak him to the practice squad.

has outplayed Mims for most of camp and would make the Jets’ decision tough if they tried to cut him and sneak him to the practice squad. Converted WR Lawrence Cager is also making the team’s decision tough at tight end, per Rosenblatt. He adds he expects the team to keep either FB Nick Bawden or TE Trevon Wesco for the fullback/H-back role.

is also making the team’s decision tough at tight end, per Rosenblatt. He adds he expects the team to keep either FB or TE for the fullback/H-back role. Rosenblatt mentions Jets DEs Jabari Zuniga and Bradlee Anae have played well enough to be claimed elsewhere if the Jets cut them but it’s hard to find room for them on the roster.

and have played well enough to be claimed elsewhere if the Jets cut them but it’s hard to find room for them on the roster. Another competition is at defensive tackle between Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Marshall , per Rosenblatt. Shepherd has more experience but Marshall has played better during camp.

and , per Rosenblatt. Shepherd has more experience but Marshall has played better during camp. Rosenblatt doesn’t expect former third-round S Ashtyn Davis to stick around long and thinks S Will Parks has the edge for the fourth safety spot, if New York keeps that many.

to stick around long and thinks S has the edge for the fourth safety spot, if New York keeps that many. Jets HC Robert Saleh said CB D.J. Reed “jammed something up” in practice but it is not considered a serious issue and will be fine going forward. (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Patriots seventh-round OL Andrew Stueber, who is on the non-football injury list, is dealing with a torn hamstring.