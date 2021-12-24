AFC Notes: Bills, Patriots, Texans

Bills

Regarding Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones throwing two interceptions in Week 15’s loss to the Colts, the rookie quarterback responded he’s taking it as a “learning experience.”

“I think every experience is a learning experience,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “Everyone’s different. Everyone comes from different places, but whether you win or you lose, you can still learn. In college, you lose games and you have to learn from it. In the NFL, obviously, it’s hard to win, so you have to learn from the errors you make personally, which are the most important because that’s how it affects the team. I’m always very hard on myself because if I don’t play great, then it affects the people around me. Those guys are playing really well and I can play a lot better. It just goes back to me.”

According to Andrew Callahan, the Patriots are hopeful that WR Kendrick Bourne will be activated from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots have ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) and WR Nelson Agholor (illness) from Week 16. (Jim McBride)

Texans

Texans WR Chris Moore said it will be difficult filling WR Brandin Cooks‘ (COVID-19) role in Week 16 and they are taking a “next man up” approach.

“It’s a hard job to fill Brandin’s shoes,” Moore said, via Aaron Wilson. “He does a lot. He’s a special player on the field. In the receiver room, it’s always the next man up here in this situation. We’re just trying to stay prepared and stay ready to go just in case our number’s called.”

As for the Texans’ COVID-19 situation, Moore acknowledged that other teams are also dealing with this issue and they will “battle through it.”

“As far as the COVID situation, it kind of sucks right now because we’re losing a lot of teammates and it’s happening every day. This is something we knew was possible going into the season and it’s something that the whole league is dealing with, so we’re just going to continue to battle through it.”

Texans OC Tim Kelly feels they are fortunate to have receivers like Moore, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, and Chris Conley available.

“Fortunately for us we’ve got good receivers on this roster with Nico, with Chris (Conley), Chris Moore’s come in and made good plays for us,” Kelly said. “Obviously, you look at Phillip coming in and making a couple of plays for us here the other day. We definitely have guys that are capable and able of stepping up and making plays.”