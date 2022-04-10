AFC Notes: Bills, Ravens, Titans

Bills

Bills TE O.J. Howard said that he initially didn’t consider Buffalo a team he’d be interested in as a free agent.

“Originally, I had teams I was looking at and quite frankly, Buffalo wasn’t an option for me–It just, it didn’t really cross my mind, I didn’t think about it,” Howard said, via BillsWire.

However, Howard explained that several teams he was interested in didn’t offer him a contract, which led him to Buffalo.

“As the process went on, a lot of teams I wanted to go to weren’t really working out in my favor, then my agent was like, ‘Hey, Buffalo, look at this, they’re interested, let’s look at it on paper.’” Howard said. “When I knew what was on the roster and [Bills QB] Josh Allen at the helm, it was a no-brainer.”

Howard came away impressed by Josh Allen after watching more film of him.

“I looked over at one of our guys and was like, ‘This dude is tough,’” Howard said. “That game right there showed me this team has toughness and grit.”

Ravens

Regarding the Ravens’ need for an edge rusher, GM Eric DeCosta said that there will be many prospects that go at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft but there will also be several players available in the middle rounds.

“Yes, there are some good players. Typically, those guys go fast. We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the Top 10. There might be a guy or two that falls down to us at [Pick] 14, potentially. I think that … Unfortunately, one of the top guys and really an outstanding prospect, [David] Ojabo suffered an injury, which was unfortunate for us, unfortunate for the league and certainly most unfortunate for him. With that being said, he suffered an Achilles. He should be back, and he should be ready to go. He’s a tremendous talent. You all saw what he did at Michigan this year opposite [Aidan] Hutchinson. There are guys in the second, third and fourth rounds that we’re kind of lucky that we have the chance to look at some different players, meaning potentially some of these undersized 4-3 defensive ends really do fit us as outside linebackers. Our coaches are, right now, looking at those guys, scouring the country, going to workouts, going to Pro Days, and we’ll have a good strong board.”

Titans Titans HC Mike Vrabel said that both RB Trenton Cannon and S A.J. Moore will have a chance to carve out roles for themselves on the team next year. “Both of those guys wanted to be with us, wanted to be a part of our football team,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “Clearly A.J.’s special teams resume speaks for itself. We talked to him about creating a role on defense. Trenton, with his ability to play gunner and to cover kicks, and his ability to impact the game on special teams with his speed, and his disruption. We’ll give him an opportunity as well to work at running back as a change of pace.” Vrabel also complimented LB Ola Adeniyi, who he pointed out would continue to have a role on special teams. “Ola did a nice job, and he took advantage of his opportunity,” Vrabel said. “He impacted games and did a nice job, whether that was Seattle or Indy. His first job will be as a leader and a large presence on our special teams unit. But we want him to have a defensive role as well for us, and he wants that.”