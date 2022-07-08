AFC Notes: Bills, Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs said his new four-year, $96 million extension probably means he won’t have the chance to play on the same team as his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.

“I was like, yeah, that’s out of reach now. Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” he said via SI.com’s Alex Prewitt.

However, the younger Diggs who has two years remaining on his rookie deal with Dallas was more open to the possibility.

“Who knows?” he said. “I feel like it could happen eventually.” Dolphins Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis is a massive presence in the middle of Miami’s defense, both literally at 6-7 and 330 pounds and in terms of his impact on the field for the defense. However, he tends to downplay his accomplishments, including a practice award for effort this offseason. “It wasn’t anything special,” Davis said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “Just effort, running to the ball. I’m just an effort guy. That’s it.” It’s up to teammates like LB Jerome Baker to extoll Davis’ importance and talent. “I mean, he’s a big, massive, strong guy,” Baker said. “I think the one thing we don’t give him a lot of credit for is he brings a lot of energy to us.” Patriots Mike Reiss of ESPN lists RB/WR Ty Montgomery as the potential odd man out in a crowded group of strong running backs and emerging receivers.