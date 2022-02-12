AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs let it be known that he did some recruiting during the Pro Bowl, in hopes that he could get some talent to join him in Buffalo for a 2022 playoff run.

“I’m telling guys to come to Buffalo,” Diggs said, via BillsWire.com. “It’s definitely a place to be – I mean it’s a football town. We got some great things happening, as far as the season and the players that we got. That’s evident and everybody knows that, so, hopefully, they want to join more than you got to get them to join.”

Dolphins

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had a direct message for QB Tua Tagovailoa and is hoping to get the best out of the young quarterback.

“We’re going to have an extensive professional relationship, my man,” McDaniel said, via the team’s Twitter account. “One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all of that greatness out of you. It’s going to be fun, man. It’s going to be work. But I know you’re not afraid of that. So this is an awesome day for me. I’m damn sure going to make sure when you look back on this day, you are going to be like, ‘Damn, this is one of the best days of my career too.’ I will earn that from you too, OK?”

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said of QB Tua Tagovailoa : “From what I heard, his work ethic is outstanding…Players have scars and need people to believe in them; that’s the only business I’m in.” (Barry Jackson)

said of QB : “From what I heard, his work ethic is outstanding…Players have scars and need people to believe in them; that’s the only business I’m in.” (Barry Jackson) McDaniel added: “Ultimately, all you want is a guy that’s driven to be great, a guy that’s driven to get better and it gives you a chance. And it’s my job to make sure that he has the best chance to showcase his talents. And that’s everyone’s job really.” (Mike Giardi)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said GM Joe Douglas has a difficult decision regarding impending free-agent WR/KR Braxton Berrios.

“Obviously, we love Braxton,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’ve always sat up here and said it’s our job as a coaching staff to make [general manager] Joe Douglas’ job as hard as possible with regards to re-signing people.”

Douglas was non-committal about re-signing free agent S Marcus Maye.

“Any decision that we make, in regards to Marcus or any other player on expiring contracts, the decisions are going to be made in the best interest of the team now and moving forward.”