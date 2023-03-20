AFC Notes: Bills, Von Miller, Jets, Dolphins

Bills

After working closely with DE Von Miller during the combine, Bills GM Brandon Beane believes that he has a future as a general manager in the NFL.

Miller spent time with Beane and his staff following a season-ending knee injury last year, with Beane unable to scare Miller away from the idea of the job with warnings about long hours and challenging situations.

“I want to try and scare people with that to make sure,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald. “But that has not scared him. I do think he’ll do it. He seems like – as I’ve gotten to know him – when he’s something on his mind, he’s serious about it. And to me, he could have had a meeting or two with me and then not brought it up again. And I mean to me, he’s dug deeper and deeper.”

“Salary caps, CBA, free agent signings – I don’t have any of that experience,” Miller said. “So, sitting down with these guys, and for them just giving me direction – I feel extremely blessed.”

Ryan Fowler reports that the Bills have a top-30 visit scheduled with Houston WR Tank Dell.

Dolphins

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, once it became clear the Rams were trading him, the Dolphins quickly became CB Jalen Ramsey ‘s favorite destination. He told his agent: “I’m not going anywhere but there. So make sure that’s where I end up.”

‘s favorite destination. He told his agent: “I’m not going anywhere but there. So make sure that’s where I end up.” Breer notes Ramsey understood his leverage based on how he helped force a trade out of Jacksonville to the Rams, and that teams would already have enough questions about him and wouldn’t want to take on a potential distraction.

Rams GM Les Snead initially made the Dolphins an offer after the Combine but Dolphins GM Chris Grier thought it was too expensive. Two days later Snead circled back with the offer of a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long that ended up getting the deal done, according to Breer.

initially made the Dolphins an offer after the Combine but Dolphins GM thought it was too expensive. Two days later Snead circled back with the offer of a third-round pick and TE that ended up getting the deal done, according to Breer. While the Rams had better offers on the table from other teams, Breer writes getting those to the finish line without Ramsey on board would have been challenging. Ramsey and his agent had indicated to other teams he’d need a substantial raise, but for Miami, all they wanted was some guarantees.

Minnesota CB Terell Smith has formally met with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Steelers. He also has top-30 visits scheduled with the Commanders and Vikings. (Justin Melo)

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes there’s real smoke about the possibility of WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Jets, potentially once everything is finalized with QB Aaron Rodgers .

signing with the Jets, potentially once everything is finalized with QB . However, Rosenblatt adds the addition of Beckham would create some questions about the role for WR Elijah Moore , who didn’t respond well to not getting a lot of targets last season. Adding Beckham would make the passing game even more crowded.

, who didn’t respond well to not getting a lot of targets last season. Adding Beckham would make the passing game even more crowded. Rosenblatt mentions the Jets still need to add a starting center, as recent signing Wes Schweitzer is viewed more as a backup who can play anywhere along the three interior offensive line spots. Beefing up defensive tackle is a need, too.

is viewed more as a backup who can play anywhere along the three interior offensive line spots. Beefing up defensive tackle is a need, too. Rosenblatt expects the team to cut P Braden Mann.