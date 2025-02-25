AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Charles Omenihu, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton reflected on the incredible success that QB Bo Nix had in his rookie season.

“You all saw it,” Paton said, via BroncosWire.com. “[It was a] pretty incredible rookie year. Bo was a pro the minute he walked into the building for rookie minicamp. You saw the poise throughout the season. Poise beyond his years. Poise for a rookie. Just the leadership. He was a captain as a rookie, and that’s tough. The team embraced him. You just look at that — the intangible piece — then you look at the talent [and] what he did on the field. A lot of the games looked like they did at Oregon. [He is] very accurate, can process [and] makes quick decisions. He doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way too often. [He took the] third-least sacks. We talked about that all through the draft process. You saw the arm. He has really good arm talent. I think the thing that you search for through the draft process is he never flinched. We’d be behind in games — we always came back — didn’t always win them. We’re always looking for that factor. I talked about it with you guys previously. You go to Kansas City. That tough environment brings us back in field goal range. The Raiders — you can name a bunch of games. Cincinnati is a tough place to play and Bo — he raised the level of everyone around him. I feel like he has that it factor.”

“[For] things he needs to work on, the coaches will get with him,” Paton added. “He knows he has a lot to work on to get to where he wants to be. He has that as his mindset. He’s been here. It’s like, ‘Bo, you have to take a little break.’ He was here today. He was here yesterday. I’m sure he’ll get away from it and then jump into it.”

Chargers

Former Michigan OC/QBs coach Kirk Campbell is expected to join the Chargers staff as an Offensive Assistant. ( Tom Pelissero

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz notes that this year’s draft class is deep at running back. (Kris Rhim)

notes that this year’s draft class is deep at running back. (Kris Rhim) Hortiz said that no position is solidified and that three first-round picks on the offensive line wouldn’t stop them from drafting one in this year’s draft. (Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu made a recent media appearance and gave a self-evaluation following a season where he fell just short of another Super Bowl victory.

“When I had the 11 games and I had the crazy streak, that was like a taste,” Omenihu said on Up & Adams. “The tip of the iceberg. Okay, this is you. And I had the unfortunate thing and whatever came back and helped the team. That Texans game was me. That Buffalo game was me, I feel like I played decent. But to be able to give a team a full season, full strength, full offseason, you’re going to get a guy that you’re not going to be able to run my way.”

The Chiefs announced the hiring of Matt House as Senior Defensive Assistant and Chris Orr as Defensive Quality Control Coach.

as Senior Defensive Assistant and as Defensive Quality Control Coach. Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the left tackle position: “We’re keeping everything wide open. It’s too early right now.” (Nate Taylor)

on the left tackle position: “We’re keeping everything wide open. It’s too early right now.” (Nate Taylor) Kansas City GM Brett Veach said they have had good conversations with RG Trey Smith and mentioned he’s at the top of their priorities this offseason. (Matt Verderame)