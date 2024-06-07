AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Patriots, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is impressed with first-round QB Bo Nix thus far and said he’s displayed exceptional arm talent in OTA’s.

“It’s hard for me to catch you up like on a Netflix series,” Payton said, via PFT. “You guys watched one [episode], and then you missed three, and then you watched one and I’m trying to catch you up. All three of [the quarterbacks] are doing well. Specifically to Bo, he’s doing really well. He’s picking it up. There’s a lot that’s going in. He’s throwing the ball extremely well.”

Payton detailed about Nix’s adjustment to the NFL and said that the speed of the game is the biggest difference.

“I think that you immediately begin to feel the speed difference and the reaction difference and the length,” Payton said. “What was open in college, those windows were bigger. Generally speaking, then you begin to adapt to the timing. One of the things that all of these [do is] get the ball out quick. Holding onto the ball and waiting can sometimes be obviously detrimental. I think it’s the studying and the understanding of the defensive scheme, and then understanding where the windows are in regard to the spacing. I do think that begins the first time you’re out here and everyone is moving around full speed. It’s like, ‘Wow!’ The speed of your simulator just went up a little bit.”

Patriots

Patriots K Chad Ryland is eager to win the starting role and is confident in his ability to do so. New England signed K Joey Slye this offseason to compete with the 2023 fourth-rounder after an up-and-down rookie season.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it,” Ryland said, via Patriots Wire. “I’m no coward to a challenge and certainly want to continue to grow in my craft, and will hopefully grow each year and take each offseason moving forward through how many years I’m blessed to play as serious as I did this offseason.”

Raiders

Raiders QB coach Rich Scangarello has been “very pleased” with the competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell for the starting job.

“Been very pleased. I mean, it’s competitive,” Scangarello said, via ProFootballTalk. “They’re both incredible, good personalities. They balance each other well. They’re different how they approach it, they’re different how they play, but their mindsets are similar.”

Scangarello thinks the battle is bringing out the best in both players and they’ve “thrown a lot at them” so far this offseason.

“They’re bringing out the best in each other. We’ve thrown a lot at them and they’ve handled it well. But I feel like we got great opportunities for one of these guys to lead us to do some great things. And I think that both of them are capable, and the style of play is probably a little different with each, but it’s exciting and they both bring a lot to the table.”