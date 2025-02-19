AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Joey Bosa, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs Offseason

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix had an impressive rookie campaign in 2024. Hall of Famer and former Broncos QB Peyton Manning recalled how HC Sean Payton expressed intrigue about Nix before last season.

“I could just tell Sean liked him from the get-go,” Manning said, via Andrew Mason. “I remember Sean talking about his private workouts and sort of their conversations. You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.’”

Manning added that Nix has been a “good fit” with Payton.

“And so, definitely between a play-caller and a quarterback, you want a good relationship. Between the head coach and the quarterback, you want the same — and obviously Sean’s both. And so it’s been a good fit … and I just see it continuing to get better.”

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic says that while the Broncos have over $50 million in cap space to work with this offseason, they would save $5.6 million by releasing LB Alex Singleton and could also save $4.2 million by letting go of S P.J. Locke .

Nick Underhill reports the Broncos are hiring Marwan Maalouf as their assistant special teams coordinator.

Chargers

Daniel Popper points out that DE Joey Bosa has a $36.47 million cap hit for 2025 and the team can save $25.36 million in space by cutting or trading him.

Chiefs

Nate Taylor of The Athletic mentions that the team doesn’t have an ideal cap cut candidate but notes they would save $1.6 million by releasing WR Skyy Moore .

. Taylor listed some moves the Chiefs need to make this offseason, starting with shoring things up at left tackle, which saw four players start games at the position this season.

As for G Trey Smith , Taylor believes the team needs to push to retain him even though there have been reports the team will not place the franchise or transition tag on him.

Taylor thinks the team could benefit from drafting a running back if they don't opt to re-sign veterans Kareem Hunt or Samaje Perine, given that they are still hoping RB Isiah Pacheco can regain his form from the 2023 season.

In other potential moves, Taylor would like to see the team upgrade at wide receiver once again and lock up CB Trent McDuffie with a contract extension.