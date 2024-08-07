AFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Chubb, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Coming off a devastating knee injury, Browns RB Nick Chubb has been seen doing some 40-yard dashes at practice that appeared near full speed. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t define a timeline but described how important Chubb’s presence is to their team.

“I’d say Nick is progressing exactly where he should be,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “You know Nick. I know Nick. I mean, he’s pushing it. He’s doing everything that (the team’s medical staff is) asking him to do, and as much as he can do more than that, within reason, within what the medical side wants him to do.”

“It’s good to have him out here, period. We always love when Nick’s out there at practice. He’s somebody that, even when he’s not in the game or play, he can make a big impact on it. But I wouldn’t say him being out there is an indication of when he’s back. He’ll be back when he’s back.”

Browns WR Chad O’Shea on the rumors of adding 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk or another receiver: “My focus right now, truly, is on the guys that are here on this team. And I’m gonna say this. The group that we have right now has worked so hard both in the offseason and then so far in training camp… it’s a very enjoyable group that I’m working with at the Cleveland Browns.” (Chris Easterling)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on C Tyler Linderbaum missing three straight days with a soft tissue injury: “They’re kind of evaluating him. He had some discomfort. We’re going to be very cautious with Tyler. It’s not anything he needs right now in terms of practice.” (Jamison Hensley)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens worked out WRs Jontre Kirklin and Anthony Miller.

and . Harbaugh stated WR Rashod Bateman ‘s midsection injury isn’t serious or long-term. (Jamison Hensley)

‘s midsection injury isn’t serious or long-term. (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh also mentioned CB Arthur Maulet who is dealing with a knee injury and OLB Odafe Oweh sprained his ankle. (Hensley)

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic highlighted risers and fallers through the early phases of Steelers training camp.

DeFabo’s first riser is WR Van Jefferson becoming the number two receiver, as he has seen the most reps in two WR sets with WR George Pickens .

becoming the number two receiver, as he has seen the most reps in two WR sets with WR . The pass protection from RB Najee Harris is his second riser as Pittsburgh would love to have two RBs they can trust on every down.

is his second riser as Pittsburgh would love to have two RBs they can trust on every down. The next player trending up per DeFabo is TE Pat Freiermuth who has shown great chemistry with QB Russell Wilson after a disappointing season.

who has shown great chemistry with QB after a disappointing season. DeFabo’s other stock risers include QB Justin Fields ‘ dual-threat ability, Pickens as a red-zone threat, FB Jack Colletto ‘s chance to make the team, and C Beanie Bishop ‘s odds to start.

‘ dual-threat ability, Pickens as a red-zone threat, FB ‘s chance to make the team, and C ‘s odds to start. When it comes to stock-down situations, DeFabo begins with third-round WR Roman Wilson who has been unable to participate due to an ankle injury.

who has been unable to participate due to an ankle injury. DeFabo lists the QB competition as well because Wilson left the door open for Fields by missing time.

His final two stock-down areas are UDFA QB John Rhys Plumlee’s versatility and the back half of the WR depth chart.

versatility and the back half of the WR depth chart. According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed WR Tarik Black to a one-year, $795k contract.