AFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Cam Smith is week to week after suffering an injury Saturday against the Commanders, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa commented on the coaching differences between HC Mike McDaniel and former HC Brian Flores: "If you woke up every morning and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don't belong, that you shouldn't be here, that you haven't earned this… and then someone come and tells you, 'You are the best fit for this…How you that make you feel?" (Dan Le Batard Show)

commented on the coaching differences between HC and former HC : “If you woke up every morning and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong, that you shouldn’t be here, that you haven’t earned this… Regarding Tagovailoa’s comments, McDaniel responded: “For me, especially right now, I’m so laser-focused as to what this locker room needs … that it’s hard for me to kind of appropriately assess that. I’m not spending much time patting myself on the back for much, I think there’s a lot of players who have grown since I’ve been here and that growth is really all that I care about.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel added WR River Cracraft will miss regular season time with an upper-body injury. (Cameron Wolfe)

Dolphins WR Braylon Sanders is week to week with a lower-body injury and RB Chris Brooks is in concussion protocol, according to McDaniel. (Louis-Jacques)

is week to week with a lower-body injury and RB is in concussion protocol, according to McDaniel. (Louis-Jacques) McDaniel on WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s status: “There’s been progression every week. I’m not rushing the process. I’m not worrying about it. I know the intent is right on both sides. The intention is not having something holding him back once he gets on the field.” (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Patriots executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed they have ended their pursuit of 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk for the time being. Wolf explained the situation and why he feels good about sticking with the group they have now.

“Yeah, just kind of a feel. It was sort of a situation where he’s still in San Francisco, and that hasn’t been worked out from their standpoint yet,” Wolf said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “But we just felt, organizationally, our young receivers have had a really good week, and they’re continuing to progress, so we’re excited about those guys.”

Atlanta OLB Matt Judon on the biggest reason for the fallout with New England: “We never sat down and really came to the table… it was always just through text message or phone calls. We just never sat down and actually talked about it. I think that was the biggest disconnect.” (NBC Sports Boston)