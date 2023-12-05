AFC Notes: Brandon Staley, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was playing better than most quarterbacks in the league and was riding a five-game win streak until he threw three interceptions in a loss to the Texans. Wilson admitted he needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball if the team wants to make a run at the playoffs.

“Yeah, the first one was tipped,” Wilson said after the game, via BroncosWire.com. “They made a good play. The second one – took a shot down the field to ‘Court.’ Thought we had him, honestly, and he [the defender] made a heck of a play. I don’t know how he made that play, to be honest with you. Then the last one was trying to win the game for us, trying to get the ball up high in the end zone, and they made that one. You know, I think the first one is just part of the game of football. The last two, they made good plays.”

“That was a great game back and forth, back and forth, back and forth,” Wilson continued. “We felt like we were going to come out on top, and I think more than anything else, I’ve got to play cleaner. We’ve all got to be better, but I’ve got to play cleaner. … There’s a lot more ball left.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley commented on the dropped passes by his team, including some key mistakes from RB Austin Ekeler, WR Quentin Johnston, and TE Donald Parham.

“It’s focusing on technique. It’s playing fast,” Staley said of the drops, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “It’s just making sure you’re playing fast, you’re not overthinking it, and you just go back to your training. Our guys need to do that, and that’s going to create the consistency for them.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about LB Jack Cochrane filling in for the injured Drue Tranquill during his weekly press conference.

“He rotates in during the practice week and will spot Drue (Tranquill); that’s part of what we do,” Reid explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s very smart, and I thought he did a decent job in there. He made a couple of nice plays for us. I know everybody’s got confidence in Jack (Cochrane), so it’s too bad about Drue. He’s been doing a phenomenal job for us and just took a knee to the side of the head. A fast recovery for (Drue Tranquill), we hope. It was a good experience for Jack to get in there and get some extensive playtime. Jack is not just a throw-in there; he does a pretty good job.”