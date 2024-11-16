AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Breece Hall, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ recently acquired WR Amari Cooper said he feels things are “heading in the right direction” with his filtration into Buffalo’s system and could play in Week 11 against the Chiefs, via Joe Buscaglia.

The Jets have fallen to 3-7 despite the number of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. New York RB Breece Hall takes the blame for his struggles and vows to find a way to contribute to winning.

“Didn’t start off as well as I wanted to,” Hall said, via SNY. “I think we started off — I started off OK. It is what it is, staying the course of the season. I’m not going to point the finger at anybody else but myself so I’m just gonna continue to try to keep helping the team any way I can.”

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt called WR Kayshon Boutte the team’s “most consistent” player at his position: “I think he’s our most consistent receiver.” (Mark Daniels)

Van Pelt added WR Kendrick Bourne will continue being a "big part of our team" going forward, via Daniels.

Van Pelt thinks QB Drake Maye's interception in Week 10 was a teachable moment: "If nobody is open, there's always one person that's open — the tuba player in row 4." (Chad Graff)

‘s interception in Week 10 was a teachable moment: “If nobody is open, there’s always one person that’s open — the tuba player in row 4.” (Chad Graff) Van Pelt expanded on Maye’s interception: “That’s a play that will haunt him for the rest of the season… I’m not worried about that at all. That’s an errant pass that 10 out of 10 times he throws it out of bounds.” (Daniels)

Van Pelt added they must play with better consistency: “We know who we are. We know the formula to win games. We just have to do it at a consistent level.” (Daniels)

Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington said they need to “manage expectations” with DT Christian Barmore ‘s (blood clots) return: “Manage expectations… It’s a blessing to be on the field… I think all of us need to manage our expectations… There shouldn’t be any pressure on him. He’s out there… It’s better than not being out there.” (Daniels)

As for recently claimed OLB Yannick Ngakoue, Covington has been impressed by the veteran rusher: "I thought he stepped in like he was here in training camp for us. I'm impressed." (Daniels)