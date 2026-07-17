AFC Notes: Brenton Strange, Dylan Horton, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Brenton Strange said after signing a contract extension that he didn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I feel like Duval is home to me,” he said, via the team’s website.

Strange added that he felt like the team would offer him a contract extension but added that he’s only focused on what he can control.

“You let your agents take care of that and you hear every once in a while they had talks and that was something that was going on,” he said. “You can’t focus on those things if you want to continue to get better and you want to continue just doing what you need to do. When the season was over, I kind of had a feeling that it might happen, but you never know. I’m just excited to be here and continue building on what we started.”

Jaguars GM James Gladstone talked about Strange and how he cant impact the offense both in the run and passing game.

“Over the course of last season, it was clear Brenton was an important part of what we’re building here,” Gladstone said. “He will continue to grow within the confines of the offense and be a weapon in both the pass and the run game.”

Texans

Texans DE Dylan Horton said Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter have been great mentors for him, not only how they carry themselves on the field, but how they prepare as well.

“I can’t even emphasize how much they are great people before I even get into what they do on the field,” Horton said of Anderson Jr. and Hunter, via the team’s website. “Just kind of how they approach the day, how you can see the professionalism — nutrition, recovery, workouts. Having them in the room, having them to just learn off of, conversate with, is special.”

Horton is ready for his opportunity whenever his number is called.

“Whenever the ball snaps, the game time is here, it’s time to go play,” Horton said. “The game’s over, you go ahead and relax, take a deep breath, do some recovery.”

Texans

Texans CB Derek Stingley, Jr. has focused on his footwork this offseason and believes that he’s going to be quicker entering 2026.

“I feel like I’m a little bit quicker right now,” Stingley said, via Click2Houston. “I’ve just still got to work on my feet, hands, eyes. Whether that’s beginning of the route, the end of the route, I got to make sure I catch all the ones that come my way.”

Stingley added that S Reed Blankenship has integrated himself well to the team’s vaunted secondary.

“As soon as he stepped out there, he meshed well with everybody,” Stingley said. “He’s out there communicating, he knows how to converse with everybody off the field, nothing’s forced, he’s being himself, and I think he going to make a lot of plays just like he’s been doing everywhere else he’s been. As a team, I feel like we just got to keep stacking on defense, make sure we got communication. I know we got a couple of new pieces, but they just stepped up since we’ve been out here on the field, they just stepped up, kept doing work to the level that they should be at.”