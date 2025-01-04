AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has suffered from back spasms this season, which caused him to miss Week 17. Richardson mentioned he’s dealt with spasms going back to his time in middle school, while an MRI revealed an issue with a disc in his back.

“They checked it out,” Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “They said it’s a disc thing that’s been there for a while, but I guess it got triggered the wrong way last week.”

Richardson could hardly walk last week and was reduced to “crawling” around his house.

“I couldn’t even stand up on Tuesday,” said Richardson. “Could barely even walk. Was crawling around the house.”

Richardson is feeling better now and is working toward being available for the season finale.

“Feeling way better than last week definitely,” Richardson said. “Last week was a little rough, but we made it through. All glory to God. I’m standing now. If I can do everything in my power to get on the field, I’m going to do so. That was my mindset last week as well, but I could barely move.”

Colts

after their poor defensive showing that eliminated them from postseason contention in Week 17: “I think the overall performance on Sunday was embarrassing, and as a leader, it’s my responsibility for our overall play, and I take that responsibility.” (Boyd) Bradley continued: “I think accountability starts with personal accountability. And when you don’t hold yourself accountable as a player, then we have to do it as a coaching staff. But I think great teams have personal accountability.” (Boyd)

Former Broncos CB Levi Wallace visited with the Colts on Monday. (Mike Klis)

Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. (Turron Davenport)

will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. (Turron Davenport) Tennessee HC Brian Callahan revealed CB L’Jarius Sneed had a procedure to deal with his quad injury. (Jim Wyatt)

revealed CB had a procedure to deal with his quad injury. (Jim Wyatt) Callahan wants to give Pollard the incentives he’s close to even if he doesn’t play but said it’s not his call. (Paul Kuharsky)