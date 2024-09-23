AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Laremy Tunsil, Bengals, Texans, Titans

Bengals

Texans

  • Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), WR Nico Collins $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), and DE Mario Edwards $7,833 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) stemming from Week 1.
  • Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on the team being the victim of several illegal formation calls: “They tried to make an example out of us. The first two weeks, we lined up the same with no problem. Now, it’s a problem. I feel like somebody told them to make an example out of us. Got to call it the same on both sides.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

  • Titans HC Brian Callahan on the team’s start to the season: “End of the day I haven’t done a good enough job. We’re an 0-3 football team and I’m an 0-3 coach.” (Jim Wyatt)
  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano tosses out the Titans as a possible trade option for Broncos QB Zach Wilson
  • Graziano lists Titans WR Treylon Burks as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.
  • Titans DT Jeffery Simmons was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer in Week 1. (blow to the head/neck).

