AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Laremy Tunsil, Bengals, Texans, Titans

Bengals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Cowboys as a potential team to watch in a trade for Broncos DT D.J. Jones.
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was fined $31,599 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (verbal abuse of an official) and WR Andrei Iosivas $5,305 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 1.
Texans
- Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), WR Nico Collins $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), and DE Mario Edwards $7,833 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) stemming from Week 1.
- Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on the team being the victim of several illegal formation calls: “They tried to make an example out of us. The first two weeks, we lined up the same with no problem. Now, it’s a problem. I feel like somebody told them to make an example out of us. Got to call it the same on both sides.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
-
Titans HC Brian Callahan on the team’s start to the season: “End of the day I haven’t done a good enough job. We’re an 0-3 football team and I’m an 0-3 coach.” (Jim Wyatt)
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano tosses out the Titans as a possible trade option for Broncos QB Zach Wilson.
- Graziano lists Titans WR Treylon Burks as a possible trade candidate to keep an eye on.
- Titans DT Jeffery Simmons was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer in Week 1. (blow to the head/neck).
