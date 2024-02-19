AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Will Levis, Dennard Wilson, Texans, Titans

Texans
- Per Over the Cap, several Texans’ players saw their contracts void on Monday, February 19th including DE Jerry Hughes, CB Steven Nelson, DE Derek Barnett, TE Dalton Schultz, and DT Sheldon Rankins.
New Titans DC Dennard Wilson gave some insight into his plans for the team during his introductory press conference this week.
“Football, it’s not about the scheme, it’s about the players,” Wilson said, via the team website. “So, we have to figure out what they do well, and we’ll put the scheme around them to allow their talents to flourish. I can tell you this about the scheme, and I learned this a long time ago, General George Patton said this: ‘Nobody ever defended anything successfully. You are going to attack, and attack some more.’ We are going to be an attacking defense. We are going to be violent in our approach. We are going to be smart, we are going to be intelligent, we are never going to compromise for competing, and that is the brand of football we are going to play around here.”
“For me, if I see a talented player, I feel like I can get the best out of them,” Wilson continued. “Any player that I have ever been around, the first thing I am going to do: I pride myself in being a hell of a teacher. I am going to motivate them to be better than they think they should be or reach the potential they are supposed to. And I am going to inspire them to go get it. We are going to talk about effort, and the way we play. We are going to talk about having obnoxious communication. We are going to talk about brotherhood, playing as one. A team that fails to connect is a team that fails to win. So, the connection, and the way we play, the way we communicate, the way we jell, that is going to allow the defense to come to life. Because when they believe in one another and they trust in one another to execute their assignment and play at a high level, that is when you get outstanding, violent defenses.”
New Titans HC Brian Callahan revealed during a recent press conference that he has been in communication with QB Will Levis and plans to give the young quarterback some input on the offense.
“I know that as a quarterback, you’re certainly not owed those explanations, or input,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTItans.com. “But I think the best relationships with head coaches and quarterbacks are ones where they are given those opportunities to share information like that. And I thought that was important to keep Will abreast of what was happening both hiring-wise, where we were at organizationally, just (because) he plays a huge role in this whole thing, too. And so, he needs to feel like he’s got some, at least has my ear and can come to me with anything he thinks. And then I’m able to tell him, what’s happening for us. And I think that’s important, for him to feel like he’s got some involvement, some ownership, some input to what’s happening. And again, it’s not necessarily that he’s owed that. It’s just that I think that’s the working relationship that I want to have with him. And I think for me, it’s starting that precedent was the right thing to do. I think he’s appreciated it. And it’s been really fun to start to get to know him.”
“My relationship with (Will), his relationship with me and Nick (Holz) and (QBs coach) Bo (Hardegree) is going to be really a critical factor in our success,” Callahan added. “And I wanted to make sure that he feels like he has input and ownership into that process. And we can kind of build it from there and hope that he gives me the same kind of feedback I need from him, particularly when you’re talking about plays and what you like and how you like it. One of the things that made (Bengals QB) Jake Browning so unique and so helpful was that we had a great relationship and rapport where he could tell me and he could tell (Bengals HC) Zac (Taylor), ‘Hey, I don’t like this play, don’t call this, without any kind of fear of retribution or ‘no you’re going to run what I tell you. That’s not how it’s going to work. We’re going to have an input from him, and I think it’s important that he feels that willingness from me. So, we can build a successful scheme around his skill set that he feels comfortable with.”
- Per Over the Cap, four Titans players had their deals void on February 19th including QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, and LB Azeez Al-Shaair.
