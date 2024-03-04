AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said QB Anthony Richardson is progressing nicely, but the team will take it cautiously with him due to his experience with QB Andrew Luck.

“Really happy about where he’s at,” Ballard said, via PFT. “He started throwing, he’s on a rehab program. I lived through the last one and I learned a lot of lessons living through the last one [with Andrew Luck]. So forgive me for being a little cautious. We’re here to pull the reins to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of schedule and we’re staying with whatever the doctors are telling us. But he’s in good shape, he’s throwing, he’s got a good throwing program, he’s got good people working with him. I’m encouraged about where he’s at and where he’s going, and we’ll go from there.”

Texans

Mary Kay Cabot reports the Texans hired former Cardinals LBs coach Bill Davis to the same role in Houston.

to the same role in Houston. According to Jonathan M. Alexander, the Texans promoted assistant DL coach Rod Wright to the full-time defensive line coach job and hired former Colts DL coach Nate Ollie as assistant defensive line coach.

to the full-time defensive line coach job and hired former Colts DL coach as assistant defensive line coach. Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Texans. (David Newton)

had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Texans. (David Newton) According to Aaron Wilson, Penn State DE Chop Robinson held a formal meeting with the Texans on Wednesday.

held a formal meeting with the Texans on Wednesday. Houston also held formal meetings with Missouri DE Darius Robinson , NC State LB Payton Wilson , and Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton . (Wilson)

, NC State LB , and Illinois DT . (Wilson) Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas met with the Houston Texans at the Combine.

Titans

Georgia TE Brock Bowers met with the Tennesse Titans at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

met with the Tennesse Titans at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Bowers talked about meeting with the Titans: “I met with the Titans, and it went good, I thought. It’s a lot of moving around, and answering those core questions and watching film, and kind of just letting them know about my football knowledge.” (Jim Wyatt)

On why he chose to take an interview with Tennessee, who picks seventh overall, Bowers replied: “I just kind of mentioned it as a cool place to live. Nashville, Tennessee, it would be cool.” (Wyatt)

Bowers noted he’s met with nearly half of the teams in the league: “It’s hard to remember all the teams. About 15 teams.”

LSU WR Malik Nabers said he met with Tennesse at the Combine and it went well. (Jim Wyatt)