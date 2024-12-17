AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Bo Nix, Derek Stingley, Broncos, Raiders, Texans

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is proud of how rookie QB Bo Nix responded to adversity early on in the game: “With that adversity early on, I get frustrated with myself, ‘Am I getting in the right looks and right plays?’ Then later in that game when we needed it, he didn’t flinch. There’s a maturity and moxie about him I love. It’s contagious to the team. And when you have that at the QB position your team knows you are in every game.” (Troy Renck)

is proud of how rookie QB responded to adversity early on in the game: “With that adversity early on, I get frustrated with myself, ‘Am I getting in the right looks and right plays?’ Then later in that game when we needed it, he didn’t flinch. There’s a maturity and moxie about him I love. It’s contagious to the team. And when you have that at the QB position your team knows you are in every game.” (Troy Renck) Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II is said to be dealing with a minor ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Raiders

The Raiders have known since the day they selected rookie TE Brock Bowers that they had a special prospect in him.

“From the first day he walked into the building, he was just a different cat, man,” Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said, via ESPN. “He’s all about ball. You just see him, everything he’s doing, he’s always moving. Everything’s football-related, even just walking through the building.”

Bowers has remained humble when asked about the immediate success he’s seen in the NFL during his first year in the league.

“Just the success I’ve had has surprised me, I don’t know,” Bowers said. “You don’t know how you’re going to do in the next level and you kind of question things. But it’s worked out so far.”

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers added that Bowers has been an excellent teammate both on and off the field.

“I just like watching him, man,” Meyers said. “I hope when I have kids, I hope they kind of just move somewhat like him. I’m telling you, he don’t complain. He don’t cry. He don’t ask for the ball. He just goes and makes the plays that come his way. Good dude.”

Texans

Houston QB C.J. Stroud had great things to say about CB Derek Stingley Jr. after two fourth-quarter interceptions to seal a second-straight AFC South title.

“‘Sting is one of a kind,” Stroud said, via Drew Dougherty of the team’s website. “His ball skills and how he can play the ball in the air is the best I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Texans S Calen Bullock was asked if he’s worried about potential punishment for his hit on Dolphins S Grant Dubose: “No not really. Like I said, my intentions were never to go out there and just try to completely take someone out the game and hurt somebody.” (Josina Anderson)