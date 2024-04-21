AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Drake Maye, Zach Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that “it’s considered a fait accompli” that the Bills will select a receiver early in the draft.
- According to La Canfora, Texas WR Adonai Mitchell is the name he’s heard most frequently connected to the Bills.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on their need for a receiver: “We have not filled a No. 1 role. We have a group of guys who bring different skill sets. Would we like to add to it at some point? Yes. But I’m not sitting here thinking we have a glaring hole.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Beane acknowledged the criticisms of his prior decisions to trade up in the draft: “If there’s a guy I like, and I’m confident, I want to go to bed Thursday night that I got him.” (Buscaglia)
- On whether he would entertain the idea of trading a 2025 first-round pick: “I’m never going to say no, but I don’t love trading future 1s. If it makes sense, I’ll do it. But I don’t love it.” (Buscaglia)
- Beane gave his opinion on the DL class: “There are guys who can come in and contribute. There are players at DT or DE who can help us in the rotation and that goes beyond round one.” (Chris Brown)
- Regarding new OL La’el Collins, Beane said he feels Collins is a right tackle first, then a guard and a depth piece. (Sal Cappacio)
- Beane mentioned he spoke with S Micah Hyde: “I don’t think he has totally made a 100% decision either way. I can’t tell you if he’s going to play again or not, I don’t have that answer.” (Buscaglia)
- He also noted LB Matt Milano “is still working through his deal” but Milano is in Buffalo to rehab his fractured leg. (Buscaglia)
- Buffalo HC Sean McDermott on the trade of WR Stefon Diggs: “It’s hard. Stef is a great player. We had a great time together. We won a lot of games and you don’t just replace a guy like Stef. Now we’re back to our roster and we’re excited about the opportunity for guys in that WR room to step up.” (Brown)
- McDermott stated “it will be a while” before they decide who will call plays between him and new DC Bobby Babich. (Cappacio)
- Bills LB Terrel Bernard said he tends to stay around 225 pounds but returned around 226-227 and wants to test out how he feels at that weight. (Sal Capaccio)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Bills on Saturday.
Jets
- Jets GM Joe Douglas on the draft: “I think we’re in a good spot. … we definitely have 10 players that we’re ready to take … we’re ready to roll.” (Andy Vasquez)
- Douglas on QB Zach Wilson: “Zach is an asset. We’re obviously open to trading Zach. There have been discussions but nothing’s really changed.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- On the possibility of drafting a quarterback on Day 2 or 3: “I would love to be a quarterback factory and draft a quarterback every year.” (Rosenblatt)
- Douglas sounds willing to draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 10 overall as he called him a “swiss-army knife” who can stress a defense. (Rosenblatt)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill has a pre-draft meeting with the Jets on Monday.
Patriots
- On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the feeling around the NFL is the Patriots will sit at No. 3 and take a quarterback, most likey North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
- Fowler adds New England has a high grade on LSU QB Jayden Daniels as well and would be happy if he’s available at No. 3.
- Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf noted OT Chukwuma Okorafor would be the starting LT if the season began today. (Doug Kyed)
- Wolf on the abilities of the receiving group: “I think we have players who can line up and play at “X” receiver. Do we have players that on a 3×1 can beat the backside coverage every single time? I’m not sure we have that just yet.” (Kyed)
- On what went wrong in the attempt to sign WR Calvin Ridley: “Another team offered more money.” (Mark Daniels)
- Wolf mentioned no team has presented a massive offer for the third overall pick. (Daniels)
- While they haven’t had a final discussion on the QB class, Wolf implied they have an idea of how they view the top prospects. (Andrew Callahan)
- Wolf believes they have a strong support system in place for a young QB to thrive. (Daniels)
- Wolf also stated they have had trade talks with other teams about receivers and other veterans on their roster. (Daniels)
- On why they signed new QB Jacoby Brissett: “We signed Jacoby because he’s a good player. He’s a big, strong, relentless preparer, in terms of his ability to take the game plan and apply it through the week to Sunday. He’s got a good arm, big and strong. We feel like if we end up drafting a quarterback high, he is someone who can support that player who will be a positive influence on them while competing with them.” (Daniels)
