AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Omarion Hampton, Rashee Rice, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz compared RB Omarion Hampton to former All-Pro Ravens RB Jamal Lewis.

“Omarion is a looser athlete than Jamal [Lewis] but the same type of speed, power combination,” Hortiz said, via Chargers Wire. “I mean, I watch him run the ball, and I remember when we were kids watching Jamal run the ball, and I’m like, man, I would not want to get in the way of that; they bounce off of him. Because people test him, guys will be in practice, and someone’s like, ‘I’m going to put the plastic on him,’ and they get ejected from the club. He’s [Hampton] just so explosive on contact and his speed; you just don’t realize how fast he is.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talked about playing in Week 1: “This has always been the goal… A long offseason, a lot of work… But now I get to go out there and play the game I love. Great environment, great opponent, and now I get to go out there and be myself.” (Charles Goldman)

talked about playing in Week 1: “This has always been the goal… A long offseason, a lot of work… But now I get to go out there and play the game I love. Great environment, great opponent, and now I get to go out there and be myself.” (Charles Goldman) Mahomes confirmed he’ll wear the knee brace, and doesn’t notice it when he plays other than how he slides. (Goldman)

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice opened up on his knee, saying mentally trusting his body is one of the biggest keys: “I push myself every day to get to 100%. Spend a lot of extra time in the training room. Pretty sure I’m 100%, but I’m just ready to get to the game.” (Goldman)

opened up on his knee, saying mentally trusting his body is one of the biggest keys: “I push myself every day to get to 100%. Spend a lot of extra time in the training room. Pretty sure I’m 100%, but I’m just ready to get to the game.” (Goldman) Rice spoke on his chemistry with Mahomes: “I think the chemistry is great. Before I was even running, I was out there on the turf getting catches with him…” (Goldman)

Rice also talked about going into the final year of his rookie deal: “I’m not necessarily focused on the future. We’ve got a game on Monday…” (Goldman)

Raiders

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said few knew about TE Brock Bowers ‘ meniscus injury outside the organization before yesterday, since they weren’t required to submit an injury report.

‘ meniscus injury outside the organization before yesterday, since they weren’t required to submit an injury report. Schefter mentioned the one-to-two-week timeline is coming from Bowers’ camp and is probably what Bowers truly thinks, but Schefter implied the Raiders could be more cautious with their star pass catcher.

Raiders OC Andrew Janocko talked about why first-round QB Fernando Mendoza was named the backup QB over Aidan O’Connell: “Just the way he approached every single day, every meeting, every walkthrough. When there was nothing to do, how he was preparing. Then what he did on the field. The goods, the bads and how he grew from each experience, whether it be good or whether it be bad. How he grew and got ready to be in this role for this week.” (Sam Warren)