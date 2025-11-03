AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley‘s brother Jabari was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Friday night, yet an emotional Henley still opted to show up and play for his teammates on Sunday.

“Every single one of my teammates showed up, and that’s why I was able to go out there and do what I did, because I had a lot of support,” Henley said, via the team’s website. “I wasn’t going to let them down. . . . It’s been a lot. But this organization, from top down, has been right there for me…I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time. It was just an emotional moment for me to be able to make a play on a day like this, just losing him so soon.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had the worst game of his career on Sunday night in the loss against the Bills, completing less than fifty percent of his passes for the first time in his career.

“We’ve had great moments and we’ve had bad moments,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team, I’ve got to be more consistent as a quarterback and we’ve gotta be able to battle. We’ve kind o been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they’re not going our way now. How can we deal with that adversity? How ca we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses. You’ve got to learn from it fast. It’s going to be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

Raiders

Raiders TE Brock Bowers was anxious to return in Week 9 and wound up racking up 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a one-point loss to the Jaguars.

“The first part of the season was tough [and] not feeling 100%, but I’m closer now,” said Bowers, via Ryan McFadden. “It sucked, to be honest. But it’s in the past. I’m excited to get back out there.”

