AFC Notes: Broderick Jones, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Cleveland Browns worked out DE Chuck Wiley this past week. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

Teams usually don’t expect much out of sixth-round picks in their rookie year — in fact if you get a player who is a good backup and special teamer for four years out of that pick, it’s considered a win. So it’s notable that Ravens sixth-round G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu has put himself firmly in the conversation to start at left guard, even if he still has to beat veteran G John Simpson.

“He’s done well,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I haven’t seen any step back, nothing to make you think he’s been slowed down, or nothing to disappoint. He still continues to make steady progress. I’ll also say, John Simpson, you know, same thing. He’s had a great camp, and next week, we’ll flip it. He will go with the ones and ‘Sala’ will go with the twos. We’ll look at both guys with both groups of guys. So, that’s how we set it up.”

Aumavae-Laulu still has a long way to go as an NFL player and has his share of losses against Baltimore’s defensive line, but the Ravens are encouraged by what they’ve seen so far.

“He’s got a tremendous work ethic,” Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris said. “(He’s) really receptive to learning and takes the information, applies it. It’s been a pleasant surprise so far. The first two days in pads, and (Wednesday), he’s making nice progress. He’s a work in progress, and we’ll see how he continues to grow.”

Former third-round G Ben Cleveland, who many expected to be the frontrunner to start at left guard, doesn’t really seem to be a factor in the starting competition at this point.

“Ben just needs to continue to grow and get more consistent, and he’s working at that,” D’Alessandris said. “We’ll see how that plays out.”