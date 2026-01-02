AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Raiders, Sheuder Sanders

Broncos

Broncos DL Zach Allen is one of the team’s defensive anchors as they head into the playoffs with high expectations, and of course, drew praise from DC Vance Joseph, who has seen his career flourish from their time together with the Cardinals.

“We just want to keep it all going,” Allen said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Play our best ball, across the board, every guy, week to week in the playoffs. Evaluate, correct and go out and dominate. That’s what we want, that’s what I want, we all do.”

“Zach has always been a great rusher, and he’s always been a smart, smart player,” said Joseph. “But he’s gotten stronger physically, more refined in what he does, and he gets more fair rushes because our guys challenge the front on the outside and inside. And he punishes any mistakes people make trying to block him.”

Browns

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders said he’s thankful for HC Kevin Stefanski and the development he’s had during his time in Cleveland.

“Yeah, I’d say I’m truly thankful,” Sanders said, via Akron Beacon-Journal. “I’m thankful that I was able to come here. I’m thankful that I do have the relationship with all the coaches. I’m thankful that just being evolving from Day 1, evolving from being a hungry dawg to now, it’s exciting and sometimes I think about those days. So I don’t take anything for granted. I think overall the communication with the coaches and everything’s been really good, and I’m just thankful to just be here in general.”

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy added that Sanders is consistently improving on a week-to-week basis.

“He consistently improves each week and every day,” Jeudy said. “He’s doing a good job of learning the game, learning the offense a lot more. He constantly growing.”

Stefanski was asked what he would like to see out of Sanders for the remainder of the season to make him confident about him as the starter heading into the offseason.

“I think, continue to build, continue to build on the things that he’s doing really well,” Stefanski said “Like I’ve told you guys, there’s things that you ask him to improve upon each week, and he’s diligent about those things. So it’s just improving and then winning. We talked about that last week. We want to win as a football team, obviously, as quarterbacks, we get judged oftentimes on wins and losses, and it’s important, you know, to finish strong. So that’s what he’s going to try and put this team in a position to go win.”

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore expects a combination of Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell at quarterback in Week 18 against the Chiefs.