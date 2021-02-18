AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report that many teams around the league expect the Broncos to make a “strong push” toward re-signing S Justin Simmons to an extension.
- Michael Lombardi said on the “GM Shuffle” podcast Wednesday that he was told last week that the Broncos were getting ready to trade for an NFL quarterback.
- Lombardi mentioned that it wasn’t Jets QB Sam Darnold or Raiders QB Marcus Mariota and it’s possible Denver could make a deal for a quarterback next week.
- Denver 7’s Troy Renck reports the Broncos have not decided anything regarding OLB Von Miller‘s future yet. The team has to make a decision on his option before mid-March that guarantees $7 million of his $18 million salary.
- KUSA’s Mike Klis says Broncos GM George Paton has yet to reach out to Miller or S Kareem Jackson about their options. Both players are candidates to be cut or restructured with an extension to lower their 2021 cap hits.
Chargers
- Daniel Popper of The Athletic identifies four players on the Chargers who he could see being cap casualty candidates: G Trai Turner ($11.5 million), CB Casey Hayward ($9.75 million), DT Linval Joseph ($7.9 million), and CB Chris Harris ($7.5 million).
- Of the four, Popper would choose to retain Hayward, Joseph, and Harris but part ways with Turner.
- Popper believes Los Angeles should consider trading the No. 13 overall pick in exchange for Ravens OT Orlando Brown as their next starting left tackle. Popper notes that Brown carries a $3.384 million cap hit next season, which is just $1.2 million larger than the prospective No. 13 overall pick’s projected salary of $2.165 million.
- Regarding Chargers’ impending free-agent TE Hunter Henry, Popper thinks Los Angeles should re-sign him to a four-year, $50 million deal given it would be a comparable contract to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s four-year, $57.25 million.
- As for possible activity in the free agent market, Popper writes that Washington G Brandon Scherff, Patriots G Joe Thuney and Packers C Corey Linsley should top the Chargers’ list.
- If those players are unavailable, Popper suggests that Los Angeles should also consider Steelers G Matt Feiler, Bills G Jon Feliciano, Raiders G Denzelle Good, and former Saints G Larry Warford.
- When looking into possible cap casualties around the league, Popper names Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen as a player to keep an eye on for the Chargers.
- Although Popper feels the Chargers should look into J.J. Watt to see what his market is, he will likely be priced out of Los Angeles given their in-house signings and offensive line needs.
- Regarding Chargers WR Mike Williams, Popper believes an extension would make sense in order to decrease his cap figure from Williams’ $15.68 million fifth-year option price. However, Popper notes that Williams could choose to play out the 2021 season on his fifth-year option and potentially earn a larger payout as a free-agent in 2022.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that Chiefs LT Eric Fisher might be out for most of 2021 anyway due his playoff Achilles injury so the Chiefs could cut him to save cap space.
- Fowler highlights Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu as an extension candidate to create some more cap space this offseason.
- He also expects them to restructure DT Chris Jones‘ deal to save more than $13 million.