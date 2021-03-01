AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora identifies Broncos OLB Von Miller as a potential blockbuster trade candidate this offseason.
- A league source tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram could make sense on a one-year deal for a contending team and won’t be too expensive: “His market is one that’s tough to assess. He’s a productive player, but nowhere close to what he used to be. He’s not going to get $14 million again … ”
- Lombardo thinks the Broncos make sense as a landing spot for Ingram if they move on from Miller.
Chargers
New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi is justifiably excited about the opportunity to coach rookie of the year QB Justin Herbert. Lombardi has had a chance to look at the tape and he doesn’t think Herbert played like a rookie.
“I thought he played very maturely for a rookie — getting the ball out on time, knowing where to go with the football, knowing when to scramble,” Lombardi said in an interview with the team website. “There was no question about his talent level coming out of college. And seeing him be able to apply it that quickly in an NFL setting was very impressive.”
Lombardi was also impressed by Herbert’s ability to create explosive passing plays downfield.
“His arm strength and his ability to throw it accurately deep — it’s just so much easier sometimes to score a touchdown in one play than to take 10 to do it. And he’s got the ability to do both,” Lombardi said. “We’ve been so consistent in New Orleans on these long drives, where we are just efficient and we’re getting the short passing game and running the ball efficiently. And those things are important, we’ll be able to do that. But his ability to create those big plays with his arm and his feet are what’s very exciting.”
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- A league source tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram could make sense on a one-year deal for a contending team like the Chiefs and won’t be too expensive: “His market is one that’s tough to assess. He’s a productive player, but nowhere close to what he used to be. He’s not going to get $14 million again…”
- Per NFL Media’s James Palmer, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said QB Patrick Mahomes is looking at a three-month recovery timeline following toe surgery on February 10, which has them optimistic he could be available for minicamp in June and absolutely ready for training camp in August.
- Veach is also hopeful that starting LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) and RT Mitchell Schwartz (disc surgery) are healthy and ready to go by training camp. (Herbie Teope)
- Veach expressed an interest in re-signing S Tyrann Mathieu to an extension and keeping him for “years to come.” An extension could also be a way to lower Mathieu’s almost $20 million cap hit. (Pro Football Talk)
- After the Chiefs’ offensive line was exposed in the Super Bowl, Veach acknowledged fixing it through a combination of the draft and other options would be a priority: “I think it will be a combination of what we have in-house and blending that with some new talent.” (Matt McMullen)
- While Veach noted it would be harder than last year to bring back WR Sammy Watkins, he said he likes the trio they’re bringing back of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle: “I can’t see us running out of the gates in the first week of free agency and signing a receiver.” (Sam McDowell)