AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora identifies Broncos OLB Von Miller as a potential blockbuster trade candidate this offseason.

as a potential blockbuster trade candidate this offseason. A league source tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that Chargers OLB Melvin Ingram could make sense on a one-year deal for a contending team and won’t be too expensive: “His market is one that’s tough to assess. He’s a productive player, but nowhere close to what he used to be. He’s not going to get $14 million again … ”

could make sense on a one-year deal for a contending team and won’t be too expensive: “His market is one that’s tough to assess. He’s a productive player, but nowhere close to what he used to be. He’s not going to get $14 million again … ” Lombardo thinks the Broncos make sense as a landing spot for Ingram if they move on from Miller.

Chargers

New Chargers OC Joe Lombardi is justifiably excited about the opportunity to coach rookie of the year QB Justin Herbert. Lombardi has had a chance to look at the tape and he doesn’t think Herbert played like a rookie.

“I thought he played very maturely for a rookie — getting the ball out on time, knowing where to go with the football, knowing when to scramble,” Lombardi said in an interview with the team website. “There was no question about his talent level coming out of college. And seeing him be able to apply it that quickly in an NFL setting was very impressive.”

Lombardi was also impressed by Herbert’s ability to create explosive passing plays downfield.

“His arm strength and his ability to throw it accurately deep — it’s just so much easier sometimes to score a touchdown in one play than to take 10 to do it. And he’s got the ability to do both,” Lombardi said. “We’ve been so consistent in New Orleans on these long drives, where we are just efficient and we’re getting the short passing game and running the ball efficiently. And those things are important, we’ll be able to do that. But his ability to create those big plays with his arm and his feet are what’s very exciting.”

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)