AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos LB Von Miller wrote on Instagram that he wants to retire as a member of the organization: “I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco. I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever.”

Mike Klis, citing multiple sources, reports that Broncos also tried to sign Chargers CB Michael Davis as a free agent prior to him re-signing with Los Angeles.

Regarding the Broncos' quarterback situation, James Palmer of NFL Network reports that new GM George Paton did a "deep dive" on Drew Lock and believes he has "all the traits" to progress in his third year. However, he was not enamored with some inconsistencies Lock has shown.

Palmer adds that the Broncos plan to bring in competition for Lock and are still "poking around" the free-agent veteran market, as they aren't interested in giving up draft picks in a trade.

Should the Broncos sign a veteran, Palmer also reports that Denver will continue to be in the mix to potentially acquire Texans QB Deshaun Watson if he is available to them.

Palmer mentions that Paton plans to attend Pro Days for the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft because he enjoys scouting the position.

Paton told Palmer that Denver won’t shy away from selecting a quarterback at No. 9 overall if the “right” falls to them.

Broncos’ new CB Ronald Darby ‘s three-year, $30 million deal includes a $9 million signing bonus and guaranteed base salaries of $1 million in 2021 and $9 million in 2022. His $9.5 million 2023 base salary is not guaranteed but he can earn up to $500,000 in per-game bonuses in 2022 and 2023. (Aaron Wilson)

The Broncos tendered offers to exclusive rights free agents Diontae Spencer, Trey Marshall and Calvin Anderson.

New Chargers signed C Corey Linsley said RT Bryan Bulaga helped recruit him to Los Angeles after playing together in Green Bay from 2014-2019.

“A lot of conversation with Bryan Bulaga today, just getting his feel for the new staff and everybody there,” Linsley said. via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He only had positive things to say . . . His opinion matters a lot to me. For him to be able to vouch for everybody — not even working with them yet just getting the first impression — meant a lot to me.”

Eliot Shorr-Parks believes that Chargers WR Mike Williams would be an “interesting trade target” for the Eagles in a potential deal for TE Zach Ertz.

Linsley's five-year deal includes a $13 million signing bonus and base salaries of $4 million in 2021, $9 million in 2022, $10.5 million in 2023, $11.5 million for 2024, and $12 million in 2025. He'll also earn a $2.5 million roster bonus in the final year of his deal. (Connor Hughes)

