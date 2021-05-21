AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ RB Melvin Gordon is hoping to show what he has left in the tank and finish his career with Denver.

“I really feel like this is the year to do what I need to do, because I want to make Denver home,” Gordon told Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com. “I don’t want to be a journeyman. I keep saying that. I want to really make Denver home. I love the city. I love the guys there. It’s just a great atmosphere. I think with the fans, it’ll make me feel even more at home. I’m not going to let anyone deter me from what I want and take me from what I want. My mindset right now is to make that my home for a while. I don’t want people to feel like, ‘He’s lost a step. He’s this or that.’ I almost went for 1,000 yards last year while sharing the ball. . . . It’s important to not only show people but also show myself, that I’m still this high-caliber back.”

Daniel Popper reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed Chargers owner Dean Spanos and his sister Dea Spanos Berberian that “it appears” as though their going dispute should be resolved through the league’s internal arbitration system.

James Palmer reports that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule with his rehab from turf toe surgery and will participate in OTAs on Tuesday, May 25th.

