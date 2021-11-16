AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

During a Monday film session, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said one of the hardest plays to sit through was his effort level trying to tackle Eagles CB Darius Slay on an interception return.

“It definitely was, especially when you slow it down,” Bridgewater said, via ESPN. “In real time it’s like everything’s happening fast, you’ve got the sideline to your advantage … and then when you slow it down with the clicker in your hand, it’s like man, this is bad…Hopefully I never have to be put in that situation again, and if I am make sure that I lay it all on the line.”

Bridgewater admits that he didn’t give it everything he had on the play, and that’s something that doesn’t sit well with him.

“I’m right there, the opportunity to just dive, sacrifice, do whatever I can to help the team, and in that moment I failed,” Bridgewater said. “I own up to it. … That’s one of those moments I have to own up to the fact I didn’t give everything I had in me on that play.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that WR Mike Williams knee isn’t the reason for his recent drop in production. “The knee is not an issue. It’s a non-factor.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

Lots of folks have doubted the Chiefs this season. The offense struggled to put up points the past few weeks and QB Patrick Mahomes couldn’t stop turning the ball over in the few weeks before that. But the Chiefs have battled through to claw back to first place in the AFC West. Did Mahomes ever doubt they’d get there?

“No, I didn’t”

“The last few weeks motivated me more to come in and work and practice even better,” Mahomes added via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I mean, whenever you’re not having the success that you’re used to having, all you can do is come to practice and have a better day than you did the day before. I think the biggest thing for me was as a whole team — offense, defense, everybody, special teams — everybody came into practice and really just executed. We shot ourselves in the foot the whole year with turnovers and penalties. We just came in and kept correcting those things.”

Field Yates reports the Cardinals wanted to sign QB Shane Buechele off the Chiefs practice squad, so the Chiefs promoted him to protect him.