AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeff Legwold and Jordan Reid look at the Broncos’ options with the No. 9 pick in the draft. At this time, Legwold doesn’t see Denver parting with the pick in a trade for a quarterback.
- Reid also doesn’t think there’s a quarterback worth taking in the top ten this year, but he acknowledges need could drive some up the board. If he had to pick one right now for Denver, he thinks Liberty’s Malik Willis makes sense as a fit.
- Broncos OC Justin Outten said he’d like to see how QB Drew Lock fits into their system: “He’s got a powerful arm, he’s done a really good job as far as using his legs as far as being an athlete … I want to see how he fits in this system a little more when he gets the playbook under him and we’ll go from there.” (Jeff Legwold)
- Broncos new DC Ejiro Evero said he intends on figuring out their pass rush next season: “You’ve got to affect the quarterback. … If you can’t get there with 4, you’ve got to bring 5. If you can’t get there with 5, you’ve got to bring 6.” (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- The Chargers could wind up using the franchise tag on WR Mike Williams in order to continue surrounding QB Justin Herbert with as much talent as possible. It would come in at a little over $18 million but the Chargers have plenty of cap space. (NFL.com)
Chiefs
- The Chiefs traded a first-round pick and other assets for LT Orlando Brown, who could be franchise tagged this offseason while the two sides work out a lucrative, long-term contract. (NFL.com)
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have promoted Donald D’Alesio from defensive assistant to safeties coach.
