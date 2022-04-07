AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Southern Utah T Braxton Jones has a visit scheduled with the Broncos, as well as multiple virtual meetings and private workouts with other NFL franchises.
- The Broncos are using a top-30 visit to bring in Nebraska C Cam Jurgens. (Mike Klis)
- The Broncos will also use a top-30 visit on Memphis G Dylan Parham. Parham has multiple visits lined up with teams and is expected to be drafted somewhere during day two. (Klis)
- The Broncos have a top 30 visit scheduled with UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange. (Justin Melo)
- Former Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt, who is transitioning to wide receiver and returner in the NFL, has a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ian Rapoport)
- Bernhardt won a Division-II championship at Ferris State and transferred there from Maryland, where he was a lacrosse star and winner of the Tewaaraton Award which is college lacrosse’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
Chargers
- The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports Virginia LB Joey Blount will have a top 30 visit with the Chargers.
- The Chargers had a workout with Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson. (Justin Melo)
- The Chargers worked out Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Aaron Wilson reports that Wake Forest S Nasir Greer is visiting with the Chiefs.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!