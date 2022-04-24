AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II believes their defense has “a lot of potential” after signing CBs Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.

“We have a lot of potential,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire. “We obviously added new key additions in the secondary and on the defense. It should be a very exciting year — the defense is going to fly around and make big-time plays. I’m very excited for the upcoming season.”

Chargers

Aaron Wilson reports that Mississippi LB Mark Robinson has worked out for the Browns, spoken with the Chargers, and also visited with the Steelers.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pointed out that Marquez Valdes-Scantling and J.J. Smith-Schuster bring “a lot of size” to their receivers group.

“The biggest thing you see actually from throwing to all these guys really is we have a lot of size in that receiving room that we haven’t necessarily had in the past,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We’ve done it different ways with speed and beating guys deep. … Having that size, I think, will be different. I’m excited for it, and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season. Having this good of a receiving room [with] everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition and help us in the long run.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentioned that Valdes-Scantling has “good stop-start ability” and can run slants, intermediate routes, and deep patterns.

“Marquez can do a lot of different things,” Reid said. “He’s got good stop-start ability. He’s a big target. He can run your slant games. He can take your deep throws. He can run those intermediate routes. He’s got a good feel in space, so he gives us a little flexibility in there.”

The Chiefs have about 16-18 players with first-round grades this year. That’s relatively normal as no team ever has 32 players graded as first-rounders on their board. Chiefs GM Brett Veach doesn’t think they’ll have a crack at any of those players: “The odds of maybe one of those guys falling isn’t great.” (Sam McDowell)