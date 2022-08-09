AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Broncos CEO Joe Ellis informed the team of his decision to step down after 27 years with the organization, following the team’s purchase by the Walton-Penner group.

New Broncos owner Rob Walton following the purchase of the team: "Putting a winning team on the field is the No. 1 priority." (Ryan O'Halloran)

Chargers

Don’t expect to see Chargers QB Justin Herbert until the regular season begins in September, as HC Brandon Staley said he’ll take the same tack as last year and hold his star quarterback out of the preseason.

“I think that it will be similar philosophically as last year,” Staley said via Pro Football Talk. “If we know who you are, and we’ve, from an evaluation standpoint, we don’t need to evaluate you, then you’re probably not going to play in the preseason, but if there’s — whether it’s a role or whether it’s a young player that we feel like those experiences are going to benefit them, then that’s the direction that we’re going to go.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says WR Mecole Hardman has done a great job replacing WR Tyreek Hill as the speed receiver so far this offseason.

“I think Mecole has taken that step of kind of filling … that spot that Tyreek did on those deep routes, and he’s kind of accepted that challenge,” Mahomes said on Inside Training Camp Live. “We’ll have everybody kind of developing and kind of doing that different kind of stuff, but he’s about to be a huge part of it and I’m excited for him.”

The Chiefs worked out defensive linemen Matt Dickerson (signed), Walter Palmore, and T.J. Carter, who signed with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)