AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Jonas Griffith returned to practice on Thursday after suffering a dislocated elbow in the preseason opener and is focused on playing in Week 1 despite their medical staff giving him a 4-6 week timetable of recovery. (James Palmer)

said he was aware that the Seahawks attempted to trade him “a couple times” but didn’t say he was upset about the situation: “It’s professional sports.” (Mike Klis) Wilson wouldn’t go deep into details about departing from Seattle but mentioned that he was hoping to stay: “I was hoping it would all work out and be able to figure all the details out and we weren’t able to.” (Bob Condotta)

Chargers

Regarding the Chargers signing S Derwin James and WR Mike Williams to extensions and acquiring DE Khalil Mack, GM Tom Telesco said that the organization wanted to take advantage of their cap space this offseason.

“We had so much cap space,” Telesco said, via Jeff Miller of the LA Times. “We didn’t want to just let it sit there unused.”

As for the team spending $202.3 million on their defense, Telesco feels that they were able to identify the “right guys” to spend on.

“You got to make sure you spend it on the right guys, which I think we did,” Telesco said. “It kind of lined up — thank God — that we had a good amount of space to use, and we had a defense that really had to kind of get turned over a little bit to make sure guys were fitting what we’re going to do.”

Telesco doesn’t feel like there’s added pressure for the team to succeed this year.

“Every year’s a different year, and every year the expectations are the same,” Telesco said. “It’s a pressurized job no matter what… I wouldn’t call it any extra this year. I’ve wanted to win every single year.”

Chiefs

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star writes Chiefs DE Frank Clark resolved his legal matter stemming from two misdemeanor gun charges in 2021 for possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles and must complete one year of “informal probation” with 40 hours of community service.

Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub confirmed WR Mecole Hardman will be their punt returner and seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco will handle kickoffs. (Nate Taylor)

confirmed WR will be their punt returner and seventh-round RB will handle kickoffs. (Nate Taylor) Regarding Pacheco, Toub said he fits what Kansas City is looking for: “He’s going to fit our style and what we do on kick return. He’s fired up about it, too.”