AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Orleans Dot Football’s Nick Underhill reports the Saints offered RB Latavius Murray a spot on the 53-man roster, yet he chose to accept the Broncos’ offer after RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL.

According to NFL Media's James Palmer, Broncos QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in practice for the second day in a row. He is currently listed as "limited" on the team's injury report.

Wilson on expecting to play Thursday: “You get banged up couple of times here and there. I’m super confident, yeah.” (Jeff Legwold)

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett on there being a larger role for second-round OLB Nik Bonitto after OLB Randy Gregory‘s injury: “He’s got to be ready.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

The Chargers got back in the win column and snipped a two-game slide by beating the Texans 34-24 in Week 4. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler was a big reason for that, scoring three touchdowns after an uncharacteristically slow start to the season. Afterward Ekeler said he felt like a punch like that is what he and the team needed.

“Yeah I feel like we’re a team that I feel like we have faced some adversity, which in my opinion, is the best way to start a season because it’s going to tell you a lot about your team, how you’re going to be able to respond, if you’re going to be able to, can you put up some type of production when you come off of a hard loss, or tough loss, or team loss like we did,” Ekeler said via the team’s website. “I feel like we were able to put something together today even though it was still a battle. Ended up getting what I felt like was a team win, so it’s good to get back on the right track. We’re trying to go on a run here, always starts with the first one so now we got one, and we have to do it again.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid feels that his offense is capable of doing special things this season with QB Patrick Mahomes, but warned his players not to take what they have for granted and rest on their laurels.

“I talked to the guys, like I mentioned last night, [and told them] just don’t take it for granted,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “These things are special, some of these things we’re seeing from him, so appreciate them but it’s unique so enjoy every one of them. But it’s not something that a lot of people have the advantage of being a part of. With that, I mean that throw was incredible. The throw to [Travis] Kelce is the one that might get looked over a little bit down the middle of the field. I mean that throw and that catch were ridiculous and there were a couple of other ones in there that were really good. I mean the one naked play where he kind of hung onto it on third down and threw it up to JuJu [Smith-Schuster], I mean that was another good one. He had a very good game and I know the stats show that and some of the things he’s done historically have made history and [he] will continue to do that.”

Reid added that what he likes most about Mahomes is that he is always trying to improve his game.

“That’s what I appreciate the most,” Reid said. “I mean he’s not sitting there patting himself on the back. He keeps moving forward and wanting to get even better.”

Chiefs practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for the next six games for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. (Tom Pelissero)